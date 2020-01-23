Vivo’s iQOO brand is all set to enter the Indian market and the company will be launching its first phone in February 2020. After establishing its presence in China, the company wants to try and establish its brand in India. The company claims that products from the house of iQOO will offer an “impressive mix of best-in-class performance, industry-first specs and a refreshed feel to the stock Android user experience.”

iQOO is promising that its first product will come with many industry-first specifications. The company has revealed that the upcoming device will pack Qualcomm’s latest flagship Snapdragon 865 processor with 5G capabilities. iQOO is aiming to sell around 10 lakh devices in India, IANS reported.

Expressing excitement at the brand launch, Gagan Arora, Director-Marketing – iQOO, said, “We see extreme potential in the premium segment smartphone market in India and have deep-dived to understand the gap that the consumers face in this segment. We understand very closely that there is an increasing demand for performance delivery devices and smooth smartphone experience, be it using multiple apps, downloading heavy files or just social media. Consumers today look for power-packed performance, and that is exactly what we offer.”

“We are proud to share the same ethos and values exhibited by today’s younger generation who grew up in the internet era. We are confident that the values of the iQOO brand resonate strongly with this audience. iQOO is a brand that understands, is in-sync and progresses with them.”

“With a promise to change the way consumers use their mobile devices, iQOO offers highly personalized, innovative solutions that make it easy for users to get the most out of their device. The essence of iQOO products is speed. Supported by industry-leading 5G technology, the iQOO brand is built for a fast-moving generation. Blending superior performance with sleek design, iQOO handsets are equipped with powerful processors and sharp displays, enabling a seamless user interface experience,” the company said.