comscore Vodafone All-Rounder Packs explained: Check all the details
  • Home
  • News
  • Vodafone All-Rounder Packs explained: Check all the details
News

Vodafone All-Rounder Packs explained: Check all the details

News

These Vodafone All-Rounder Packs do exactly as their name suggest, which means they offer all round benefits.

  • Published: September 27, 2019 2:00 PM IST
Vodafone

Service provider Vodafone has a lot of plans that we frequently talk about, but not the ‘All Rounder Packs’. Today we will be speaking about the plans that provide all round benefits from the company. These packs do exactly as their name suggests, which means they offer all round benefits. The Vodafone ‘All-Rounder Packs’ cover all needs of the prepaid customers including data, calling benefits and talk time. All-Rounder Packs cost less than the Unlimited recharges that come with a daily FUP.

What is interesting is that the new All-Rounder Packs are all below the price of Rs 300. This is ideal for people who are using these packs for a backup number and just want to extend the validity of their plans. This means that they can spend less money and can still retain all the facilities that they require from the temporary number.

Vodafone All-Rounder Packs

The cheapest of the All-Rounder Packs from Vodafone comes for Rs 15. This does not offer any data, but it does decrease the local, national and roaming charges on the phone to 30paisa per minute. It has a validity of 3 days.

Next is the Rs 29 prepaid plan which also offers 30paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling. This also does not have any data with it and lasts for 7 days. Up next are the Rs 35 and Rs 39 packs that offer Rs 26 talktime and Rs 30 talktime respectively 100MB data. There is also the Rs 45 prepaid plan that offers Rs 45 talktime and 100MB data along with 1paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling.

Vodafone reduces incoming call validity to 7 days after prepaid plan expires

Also Read

Vodafone reduces incoming call validity to 7 days after prepaid plan expires

Up next are the Rs 65, Rs 69 and Rs 95 All-Rounder Packs. The Rs 65 plan offers 60paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling, along with Rs 55 talktime and 200MB data. The Rs 69 plan comes with 150 local and STD minutes along with 250MB data and 100 SMS every day. The Rs 95 plan offers 60paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling Rs 95 talktime and 500MB data. All these packs last 28 days.

The two costliest All-Rounder Packs from Vodafone are the Rs 145 and Rs 245 plans. The Rs 145 plans offers 30paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling with Rs 145 talktime and 1GB data for 42 days. While the Rs 245 plan offers 30paisa per minute local, national and roaming calling along with Rs 245 talktime and 2GB data for 84 days.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 27, 2019 2:00 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

OnePlus 7T will get 960fps super slow-motion with OxygenOS update
News
OnePlus 7T will get 960fps super slow-motion with OxygenOS update
OnePlus 7, 7 Pro to get up to Rs 4,000 discount during Amazon Great Festival sale

Deals

OnePlus 7, 7 Pro to get up to Rs 4,000 discount during Amazon Great Festival sale

Vodafone All-Rounder Packs explained: Check all the details

News

Vodafone All-Rounder Packs explained: Check all the details

Realme 3 Pro update brings security patch and Digital Wellbeing; details

News

Realme 3 Pro update brings security patch and Digital Wellbeing; details

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Review

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Most Popular

Apple iPhone 11 Pro First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 8A First Impressions

OnePlus 7T First Impressions

Apple iPhone 11 First Impressions

Vivo U10 First Impressions

OnePlus 7T will get 960fps super slow-motion with OxygenOS update

Vodafone All-Rounder Packs explained: Check all the details

Realme 3 Pro update brings security patch and Digital Wellbeing; details

Xiaomi MIUI Camera hints at 8K video recording at 30fps in the future

OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

Data Security: A myth or reality?

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone All-Rounder Packs explained: Check all the details

News

Vodafone All-Rounder Packs explained: Check all the details
Airtel revises Rs 97 prepaid plan, now offers 500MB data for 14 days

Telecom

Airtel revises Rs 97 prepaid plan, now offers 500MB data for 14 days
BSNL debuts Super Star 500 broadband plan: Check details

Telecom

BSNL debuts Super Star 500 broadband plan: Check details
Vodafone reduces incoming call validity to 7 days

Telecom

Vodafone reduces incoming call validity to 7 days
Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

News

Dish TV to reportedly launch Android TV-based set-top-box soon

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile को 120FPS डिस्प्ले वाले स्मार्टफोन Asus ROG Phone 2 में ऐसे खेलें

OnePlus TV vs Motorola TV vs Mi TV : कीमत, स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स, कौन है बेस्ट

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro स्मार्टफोन 29,999 रुपये की शुरुआती कीमत में मिलेंगे

PUBG Update 4.3 Survival Mastery और DBS shotgun के साथ हुई Live

Chandrayaan-2 : नासा ने फोटो शेयर करते हुए किया दावा - चंद्रमा पर विक्रम ने की थी हार्ड लैंडिंग


News

OnePlus 7T will get 960fps super slow-motion with OxygenOS update
News
OnePlus 7T will get 960fps super slow-motion with OxygenOS update
Vodafone All-Rounder Packs explained: Check all the details

News

Vodafone All-Rounder Packs explained: Check all the details
Realme 3 Pro update brings security patch and Digital Wellbeing; details

News

Realme 3 Pro update brings security patch and Digital Wellbeing; details
Xiaomi MIUI Camera hints at 8K video recording at 30fps in the future

News

Xiaomi MIUI Camera hints at 8K video recording at 30fps in the future
OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate

News

OnePlus: All future smartphones to sport Fluid AMOLED, 90Hz refresh rate