Vodafone announces Rs 396 prepaid mobile recharge plan: Everything you need to know

Vodafone has again revised one of its prepaid mobile recharge plans in order to match the demand of customers and give tough competition to its telecom rivals, including Airtel and Reliance Jio. Vodafone has revised its Rs 399 prepaid plan, under which, the telecom operator has reduced the data benefit and extended the validity. Separately, Vodafone has also announced a new Rs 396 prepaid plan, which is said to be identical to the previous Rs 399 plan.

The new plan offers Vodafone subscribers unlimited calls without any FUP limit, 1.4GB of regular data and 100 SMS each day, TelecomTalk.Info reports. This newly announced plan comes with a validity period of 69 days. In addition, customers will also get free access to the Vodafone Play application, which reportedly offers over 5,000 movies and 300+ Live TV channels.

Furthermore, the new Vodafone plan is available only to a few users in select circles, including Delhi and Mumbai, as per the cited source. Those interested in buying this plan can check the mentioned prepaid plan’s availability on their mobile number via the telecom company’s website or Vodafone mobile app. Besides, Airtel also offers its subscribers Rs 399 plan. With this plan, the telecom operator offers 1 GB of daily data, unlimited national calling and 100 national SMS per day. It is valid for 84 days only.

If you want more daily data, then you can purchase Rs 448 plan, which offers 1.5GB daily data per day with the same Rs 399 prepaid recharge plan for 82 days. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, also has a Rs 398 plan, which gives 2 GB of daily 4G data, unlimited calling and 100 SMS per day for 70 days. There is also Rs 349 plan for Jio subscribers, which comes with 1.5 GB 4G data daily along with identical additional benefits.