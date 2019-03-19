Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer on select unlimited prepaid recharge plans

Last year in November, Vodafone introduced 100 percent cashback offer to compete with Reliance Jio. While the offer was applicable till December 2018, now, the company has re-introduced the offer and it is available on select unlimited prepaid recharge plans. There is, however, a small catch, as the offer differs across telecom circles. Also, the offer is only applicable on recharges made using the MyVodafone app.

Unlike the earlier offer where only three unlimited plans were eligible, Vodafone has now added one more plan into the mix, making it available on a total of four plans. These unlimited prepaid plans include Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 458, and Rs 509. The cashback offer is pretty simple. Vodafone will offer the cashback in the form of vouchers priced at Rs 50 each. So, if you recharge with Rs 199, you will get four vouchers, each of Rs 50, and they can be redeemed when making subsequent recharges.

Similarly, if you recharge for Rs 509, you get 10 coupons of Rs 50 each. So, the next time you make a recharge, you can save up to 25 percent. For instance, applying Rs 50 coupon, the Rs 199 recharge will cost you only Rs 149. The Rs 509 recharge, on the other hand, will cost you just Rs 459.

All the eligible plans offer unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, and 100 local and national SMS on a daily basis. The only thing that changes between these plans is the validity and daily data limit. The Rs 199 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, and offers 1.5GB daily 3G/4G data. The Rs 399 plan offers 84 days validity, and 1GB daily data.

Moving on to Rs 458 plan, it offers 1.5GB daily data and Rs 84 days validity, whereas the Rs 504 plan also offers 1.5GB daily data, but with slightly more validity of 90 days. Once the daily data limit is over, you can continue high-speed downloads by paying 50p per MB. All plans also include complimentary access to Vodafone Play where you can watch live TV, music videos and movies on the go.