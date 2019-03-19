comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer on select unlimited prepaid recharge plans
News

Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer on select unlimited prepaid recharge plans

News

With Vodafone’s 100 percent cashback offer, you can save up to 25 percent on next recharge.

  • Published: March 19, 2019 11:41 AM IST
vodafone-stock-image-bgr-india

Last year in November, Vodafone introduced 100 percent cashback offer to compete with Reliance Jio. While the offer was applicable till December 2018, now, the company has re-introduced the offer and it is available on select unlimited prepaid recharge plans. There is, however, a small catch, as the offer differs across telecom circles. Also, the offer is only applicable on recharges made using the MyVodafone app.

Unlike the earlier offer where only three unlimited plans were eligible, Vodafone has now added one more plan into the mix, making it available on a total of four plans. These unlimited prepaid plans include Rs 199, Rs 399, Rs 458, and Rs 509. The cashback offer is pretty simple. Vodafone will offer the cashback in the form of vouchers priced at Rs 50 each. So, if you recharge with Rs 199, you will get four vouchers, each of Rs 50, and they can be redeemed when making subsequent recharges.

Watch: Android Q How to Install

Similarly, if you recharge for Rs 509, you get 10 coupons of Rs 50 each. So, the next time you make a recharge, you can save up to 25 percent. For instance, applying Rs 50 coupon, the Rs 199 recharge will cost you only Rs 149. The Rs 509 recharge, on the other hand, will cost you just Rs 459.

Vodafone is offering free 1GB data to use on over 200 Wi-Fi Hotspots across India

Also Read

Vodafone is offering free 1GB data to use on over 200 Wi-Fi Hotspots across India

All the eligible plans offer unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, and 100 local and national SMS on a daily basis. The only thing that changes between these plans is the validity and daily data limit. The Rs 199 plan comes with a validity of 28 days, and offers 1.5GB daily 3G/4G data. The Rs 399 plan offers 84 days validity, and 1GB daily data.

Vodafone and Airtel revise Rs 169 prepaid plan with 28GB data, unlimited benefits

Also Read

Vodafone and Airtel revise Rs 169 prepaid plan with 28GB data, unlimited benefits

Moving on to Rs 458 plan, it offers 1.5GB daily data and Rs 84 days validity, whereas the Rs 504 plan also offers 1.5GB daily data, but with slightly more validity of 90 days. Once the daily data limit is over, you can continue high-speed downloads by paying 50p per MB. All plans also include complimentary access to Vodafone Play where you can watch live TV, music videos and movies on the go.

  • Published Date: March 19, 2019 11:41 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers
News
Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers
Huawei P30, P30 Pro prices leaked online

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro prices leaked online

Apex Legends Battle Pass is coming as Season 1 is about to begin

Gaming

Apex Legends Battle Pass is coming as Season 1 is about to begin

Xiaomi Redmi Go India launch live updates: Android Go versus MIUI

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go India launch live updates: Android Go versus MIUI

BSNL revises Rs 777 and Rs 1,277 FTTH plans; removes daily data limit: Report

News

BSNL revises Rs 777 and Rs 1,277 FTTH plans; removes daily data limit: Report

Most Popular

Xiaomi Mi TV 4X Pro 55-inch Review

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro Review

Apple iPad Pro 2018 Long Term Review

Oppo F11 Pro Review

Asus ROG Zephyrus S GX701GX First Impressions: Raw power never looked this refined

Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer

Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers

Wistron not to make high-end Apple iPhones in India

Huawei P30, P30 Pro prices leaked online

Xiaomi Redmi Go India launch live updates: Android Go versus MIUI

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Qualcomm says ultrasonic sensor with larger area of recognition to arrive in H2 2019

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer

News

Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer
Vodafone is offering free 1GB data to use on over 200 Wi-Fi Hotspots across India

News

Vodafone is offering free 1GB data to use on over 200 Wi-Fi Hotspots across India
Idea Cellular offers 1 year free Amazon Prime with Nirvana postpaid plans

News

Idea Cellular offers 1 year free Amazon Prime with Nirvana postpaid plans
Airtel Digital TV removes NFC charges; offers up to 12 months of long-term plans

News

Airtel Digital TV removes NFC charges; offers up to 12 months of long-term plans
Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan to offer 105GB data, unlimited calling

News

Airtel revises Rs 398 prepaid plan to offer 105GB data, unlimited calling

हिंदी समाचार

Huawei Band 3e फिटनेस ट्रैकर आज दोपहर 12 बजे से सेल के लिए होगा उपलब्ध , यहां से खरीदें

आज चीन में लॉन्च होगा Vivo X27, ये हो सकती हैं स्पेसिफिकेशंस

अफॉर्डेबल स्मार्टफोन Oppo A5s हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

Google ने अपने होमपेज में दिया YouTube Music का लिंक, फ्री में सुनें गानें

Xiaomi आज भारत में लॉन्च करेगी Redmi Go, ऐसे देखें लॉन्च इवेंट

News

Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer
News
Vodafone brings back 100% cashback offer
Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers

News

Holi 2019: Hike introduces animated stickers
Wistron not to make high-end Apple iPhones in India

News

Wistron not to make high-end Apple iPhones in India
Huawei P30, P30 Pro prices leaked online

News

Huawei P30, P30 Pro prices leaked online
Xiaomi Redmi Go India launch live updates: Android Go versus MIUI

News

Xiaomi Redmi Go India launch live updates: Android Go versus MIUI