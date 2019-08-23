Vodafone brings back Rs 20 talk time plan for prepaid subscribers

After the introduction of minimum prepaid recharge plans, Vodafone removed the affordable prepaid talk time plans from its portfolio. It was replaced with Rs 24 or Rs 35 prepaid recharge plans. Now, the company has added one more plan that offers validity extension on budget. Here is all you need to know about the new Vodafone prepaid plan.

Vodafone Rs 20 prepaid plan detailed

According to a report on TelecomTalk, the Rs 20 prepaid plan offers full talk time benefit to the users. The plan also comes with 28 days validity. This means you can make this recharge and extend your validity for 28 days, and keep receiving incoming calls. The plan is only available in select circles for now.

There are other talk time plans available too. The Rs 10 plan offers a talk time of 7.47. The Rs 50 plan offers a talk time of Rs 39.37. Then there is Rs 100 plan that offers full talk time of Rs 100. It is important to note that these plans don’t come with a validity, but only offer top-up. The validity of the plan remains the same as the existing one.

Rs 24 prepaid recharge plan

The Rs 24 prepaid plan is available for both, Vodafone and Idea Cellular users. It is an open market plan available for all prepaid subscribers, across all circles in which the telco operates. It is aimed at users who just want to extend their account validity, and don’t want any calling or data benefits. Notably, users get a validity extension of 28 days after recharging with this prepaid plan.

Talking about free calling benefits, Vodafone Idea has included 100 on-net night calling minutes valid between 11:00PM and 6:00AM. On-net calling means within the network. Other calls, local and STD will be charged at 2.5paise per second. Data usage will be charged at 4 paise per 10KB, meaning Rs 4 per MB. While in roaming, data will be charged at 10paise per 10KB, meaning Rs 10 per MB.