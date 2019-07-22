In the telecom sector, Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Reliance Jio have been having a fierce competition. In fact, Airtel and Vodafone have been revising their plans from time to time, and also coming up with new plans. Vodafone has launched two new prepaid recharge plans with unlimited calling, along with data and SMS benefits. Here is everything you need to know about the new Vodafone prepaid recharge plans.

Vodafone Rs 205 prepaid recharge plan

The first plan is available for Rs 205. With this Vodafone Rs 205 prepaid recharge plan you get unlimited local and national calling benefits without any FUP. The plan also includes 600 local and national SMS applicable through the validity period. In terms of high-speed internet, users get 2GB of total data. The plan comes with a validity of 35 days. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can do a top up data recharge or pay 50 paise per MB for high-speed downloads.

Vodafone Rs 225 prepaid recharge plan

The second bonus plan is available for Rs 225 and it comes with a validity of 48 days. With this plan, users get unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The plan also includes complimentary 600 local and national SMS. In terms of data, users get a total of 4GB 3G/4G data through the 48 days validity period.

Talking about additional benefits, users of both plans also get a complimentary access to Vodafone Play app. The app lets you stream movies, music videos and stream live TV for free. As Telecom Talk notes, both these Vodafone prepaid recharge plans are only available in Karnataka, Bihar & Jharkhand, Delhi& NCR and UP (West) circles. There is no word on whether or not Vodafone plans to launch these plans in other circles.

Both the prepaid recharge plans from Vodafone will compete with Rs 198 plan from Reliance Jio. These will also compete with Rs 199 and Rs 249 prepaid recharge plans from Airtel.