comscore Vodafone debuts Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid recharge plans
  • Home
  • News
  • Vodafone debuts Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid recharge plans; offers unlimited calling and more
News

Vodafone debuts Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid recharge plans; offers unlimited calling and more

News

Both the Vodafone prepaid recharge plans offer calling, SMS and data benefits. Here is everything you need to know about Rs 205 and Rs 225 prepaid recharge plans.

  • Published: July 22, 2019 10:46 AM IST
vodafone-stock-image-bgr-india

In the telecom sector, Vodafone Idea, Airtel and Reliance Jio have been having a fierce competition. In fact, Airtel and Vodafone have been revising their plans from time to time, and also coming up with new plans. Vodafone has launched two new prepaid recharge plans with unlimited calling, along with data and SMS benefits. Here is everything you need to know about the new Vodafone prepaid recharge plans.

Vodafone Rs 205 prepaid recharge plan

The first plan is available for Rs 205. With this Vodafone Rs 205 prepaid recharge plan you get unlimited local and national calling benefits without any FUP. The plan also includes 600 local and national SMS applicable through the validity period. In terms of high-speed internet, users get 2GB of total data. The plan comes with a validity of 35 days. Once the data limit is exhausted, users can do a top up data recharge or pay 50 paise per MB for high-speed downloads.

Vodafone Rs 225 prepaid recharge plan

The second bonus plan is available for Rs 225 and it comes with a validity of 48 days. With this plan, users get unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The plan also includes complimentary 600 local and national SMS. In terms of data, users get a total of 4GB 3G/4G data through the 48 days validity period.

Talking about additional benefits, users of both plans also get a complimentary access to Vodafone Play app. The app lets you stream movies, music videos and stream live TV for free. As Telecom Talk notes, both these Vodafone prepaid recharge plans are only available in Karnataka, Bihar & Jharkhand, Delhi& NCR and UP (West) circles. There is no word on whether or not Vodafone plans to launch these plans in other circles.

Both the prepaid recharge plans from Vodafone will compete with Rs 198 plan from Reliance Jio. These will also compete with Rs 199 and Rs 249 prepaid recharge plans from Airtel.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 22, 2019 10:46 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale tomorrow: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Vivo Y90 specifications, images and price leaked
thumb-img
News
Honor India records 1500% sales growth on Amazon
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 gets a price cut in India

Editor's Pick

Vodafone debuts Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid plans: All you need to know
News
Vodafone debuts Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid plans: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro tops OnePlus 7 Pro in benchmark test

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro tops OnePlus 7 Pro in benchmark test

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2 today at 2:43PM: How to watch second moon mission launch live

News

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2 today at 2:43PM: How to watch second moon mission launch live

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with pop-up camera to soon launch in India

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with pop-up camera to soon launch in India

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale today: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale today: Price, offers

Sponsored

Most Popular

Oppo K3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 hands-on and first impressions

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro Review

Thomson 55-inch 4K Android TV review

Realme 3i First Impressions

Vodafone debuts Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid plans: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro tops OnePlus 7 Pro in benchmark test

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2 today at 2:43PM: How to watch second moon mission launch live

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with pop-up camera to soon launch in India

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale today: Price, offers

Why Indian engineers are missing the mark for the jobs they set out to pursue

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone debuts Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid plans: All you need to know

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid plans: All you need to know
Reliance Jio overtakes Airtel to become India's second largest operator in May

News

Reliance Jio overtakes Airtel to become India's second largest operator in May
Airtel Digital TV HD set-top-box price slashed

News

Airtel Digital TV HD set-top-box price slashed
Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio

News

Airtel, Vodafone postpaid plans cost 2 times more than Jio
152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store

News

152 Android apps faking as Reliance Jio apps on Play Store

हिंदी समाचार

BSNL यूजर्स रहें सावधान : 7 दिनों के अंदर रिचार्ज नहीं किया तो बचा बैलेंस हो जाएगा गायब

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) भारत में पॉप अप कैमरा के साथ जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Chandrayaan-2 Launch Live Stream: 976 करोड़ रुपये के इस मिशन को Mobile और PC पर ऐसे देखें लाइव

धमाकेदार ऑफर्स के साथ आज पहली बार सेल पर आएंगे Redmi K20 सीरीज के स्मार्टफोन

PUBG Mobile Season 8 अपडेट में जोड़े गए हैं ये बेस्ट फीचर्स

News

Vodafone debuts Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid plans: All you need to know
News
Vodafone debuts Rs 205, Rs 225 prepaid plans: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro tops OnePlus 7 Pro in benchmark test

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20 Pro tops OnePlus 7 Pro in benchmark test
ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2 today at 2:43PM: How to watch second moon mission launch live

News

ISRO to launch Chandrayaan-2 today at 2:43PM: How to watch second moon mission launch live
Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with pop-up camera to soon launch in India

News

Huawei Y9 Prime (2019) with pop-up camera to soon launch in India
Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale today: Price, offers

News

Xiaomi Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro first sale today: Price, offers