Vodafone Idea debuts Rs 24 minimum prepaid recharge plan; 100 local calling minutes, 28 days validity

After making it mandatory to make minimum prepaid recharge to continue using the phone number, Airtel, Tata Docomo, Vodafone and Idea Cellular introduced recharge plans starting at Rs 35. Airtel and Tata Docomo were quick to introduce a Rs 23 plan without any voice or data benefits, and now, Vodafone Idea has also introduced a new lowest denomination plan priced at Rs 24.

The Rs 24 prepaid plan is available for both, Vodafone and Idea Cellular users. It is an open market plan available for all prepaid subscribers, across all Vodafone and Idea circles. It is aimed at users who just want to extend their account validity, and don’t want any calling or data benefits. Notably, users get a validity extension of 28 days after recharging with this prepaid plan.

Talking about free calling benefits, Vodafone Idea has included 100 on-net night calling minutes valid between 11:00PM and 6:00AM. On-net calling means on network, which is Vodafone to Vodafone, or Idea to Idea. Other calls, local and STD will be charged at 2.5paise per second. Data usage will be charged at 4 paise per 10KB, meaning Rs 4 per MB. While in roaming, data will be charged at 10paise per 10KB, meaning Rs 10 per MB.

Lastly, local SMS will be charged at Re 1 per message, and national SMS will be charged at Rs 1.5 per message. After 28 days, subscribers can once again recharge with Rs 24 to extend the validity by another 28 days. In case, customers fail to recharge, but have sufficient balance of Rs 24 in the account, the money will be debited, and the validity will be extended by another 28 days.