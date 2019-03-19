Vodafone Idea inks a deal with Zee Entertainment to offer ZEE5 content to its customers

Vodafone Idea and Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) announced a strategic partnership for the OTT platform, ZEE5. Now all Vodafone Idea consumers will be able to enjoy the content portfolio of ZEE5 using Vodafone Play as well as Idea Movies & TV app.

As of today, the ZEE5 app is available for Android and iOS platforms. It can be downloaded through Google Play or App Stores for respective Android and iOS devices. The ZEE5 content is available across 12 languages like English, Hindi, Bengali, Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, Oriya, Bhojpuri, Gujarati and Punjabi in genres like Kids content, Cineplays, Live TV and Health and Lifestyle content.

“ZEE5 and Vodafone Idea lend themselves to a complementary partnership. Having established ourselves as the fastest growing OTT platform in India with the largest repertoire of content, we have attracted subscribers across geographies and demographics. We have an ambitious growth plan charted out for us and through this partnership with Vodafone Idea, India’s largest telecom company, we will leverage synergies between the brands and further bolster our presence across the country,” said Tarun Katial, CEO, ZEE5 India.

Vodafone Idea customers will get access to ZEE5 premium subscription which includes original shows and films, premium movies, digital movie premieres of upcoming blockbuster films as an introductory offer, noted company in a press statement.

It is important to note that Vodafone Idea is not the only telco to ink a deal with ZEEL. Earlier, even Airtel partnered ZEEL to offer ZEE5 content via MyAirtel app to its subscribers. Both Vodafone and Airtel also have deals with Netflix and Amazon Prime video to offer complimentary access to content from both platforms to select users.