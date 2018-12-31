Vodafone Idea is offering Rs 30 Amazon Pay voucher on Prepaid recharges; here's how to get it

Vodafone Idea is offering Amazon Pay voucher to all prepaid users under its ‘New Year Offer’ until January 10. The telecom operator is giving out an Amazon Pay voucher worth Rs 30 on a minimum recharge of Rs 95, which means you are effectively paying Rs 65. The Amazon Pay voucher is wallet money that you can use for various mobile recharges, to pay utility bills and DTH recharges or even purchase products on Amazon India.

Vodafone’s ‘New Year Offer’ for prepaid recharges is valid till January 10, 2019. Users will get Amazon Pay voucher worth Rs 30 on making a prepaid recharge on a minimum recharge amount of Rs 95 and recharge plans above Rs 95. It is not unknown if the mode of recharge is valid for all recharge platforms or just Vodafone‘s own app and website. By introducing minimum prepaid recharge plans, telecom operators are hoping to get more subscribers to pay a monthly cost to ensure their connection remains active.

Additionally, Vodafone will also select 15 customers for Amazon Pay vouchers worth Rs 3,000, notes company on its website.

For instance, if you make a recharge of Rs 95, you get 500MB 3G / 4G data, and a talktime of Rs 95. Under this plan, all local and outgoing calls will be charged at 30 paise per minute. While the plan also comes with a validity of 28 days, it does not come bundled free SMS.

Meanwhile, Vodafone recently introduced a new prepaid plan of Rs 398 which offers unlimited local and national calling, and unlimited roaming. The Vodafone Rs 398 prepaid plan also includes 1.4GB daily 3G/4G data. The plan comes with a validity of 69 days, which means users can download a total of up to 96.6GB data through the validity period. Sadly, unlike other plans, this one does not come bundled with daily free SMS.