Vodafone Idea launches TurboNet 4G in Karnataka

Vodafone has launched TurboNet 4G in Karnataka. 'TurboNet' essentially features a "state of the art 4G LTE network with dual spectrum power offering higher capacity and coverage".

  Published: September 12, 2019 2:44 PM IST
Vodafone

Last month, Vodafone Idea launched ‘TurboNet’ 4G services in select cities. These include Uttar Pradesh West, Rajasthan and Rest of Bengal (excluding Kolkata) circles. Now, the telecom operator has launched TurboNet 4G in Karnataka. ‘TurboNet’ essentially features a “state of the art 4G LTE network with dual spectrum power offering higher capacity and coverage”.

With this, Bengaluru has become the first metro in India to get Vodafone’s TurboNet 4G services, in addition to other major cities like Mysuru, Mangaluru, Belagavi, Hubballi and Davangere in Karnataka. Moreover, in a bid to enhance the indoor 4G user experience, Vodafone Idea has deployed the future-fit L900 technology. The launch follows the consolidation of its radio network integration. It also deploys new age technologies, the company said.

Speaking on the occasion Arvind Nevatia, Circle Business Head – Karnataka, Vodafone idea Ltd. said, “With TurboNet 4G, 14 Mn Vodafone Idea customers in Karnataka will get faster download and upload speeds, better coverage and enhanced user experience while consuming content on their smartphones.”

“While there is already more than 2X times improvement in 4G speeds in many markets, our latest deployment of L900 technology in Bangalore, will further greatly enhance indoor coverage and provide HD quality voice calling and higher data speeds at places where our customers need these services the most. With a strong unified network and rich digital content, we are confident of giving all our customers a superior network experience.”

According to Vishant Vora, Chief Technology Officer, Vodafone Idea, “With the integration of two strong networks in many markets, Vodafone Idea is becoming a higher powered, supercharged 4G network on the back of larger number of sites, deployment of future fit technologies and greater spectrum allocation. TurboNet truly defines the reinvented 4G network which promises to deliver wider coverage, increased capacity, turbo speeds and superior customer experience. ”

