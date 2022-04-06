comscore Vodafone Idea launches Vi Jobs and Education for job seekers
Vodafone Idea launches Vi Jobs and Education in Vi App

Vodafone Idea has partnered with Apna, Enguru, and Pariksha to offer the service in India.

Vi Jobs and Education

Image: Vi

Telecom giant Vodafone Idea recently launched Vi Games in India. Now, almost a month later, the company has introduced another service called Vi Jobs and Education. This new service aims to help the youth in the country to become employable and find employment. Also Read - Vodafone Idea announces Rs 107, Rs 111 validity vouchers with 200MB data

Vi Jobs and Education is available as a separate tab in the Vi app and Vodafone Idea says that it integrates the country’s largest job search platform, Apna, English learning platform, Enguru, and Pariksha, which is a platform specialising in government employment exam preparation. Also Read - Best Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea prepaid plans under Rs 499 that offer Disney+ Hotstar

Vodafone Idea says that Vi Jobs and Education is primarily targeted towards the large prepaid user base in India and that it offers a one stop solution for youth to search for jobs, improve spoken English skills and excel in government employment exams. Also Read - Vodafone Idea new Rs 327 monthly plan compared with Jio and Airtel’s 30-day plan

The proposition that Vi Jobs and Education is offering users includes three things – helping users develop a stronghold in English, preparing for government jobs and looking for jobs across sectors.

To help its users gain proficiency in English, Vi Jobs and Education is partnering with Enguru. As a part of this partnership, the company will offer 14 days of free trial with unlimited interactive live classes conducted by experts. Vi said that learners can continue with the platform at 15% to 25% discounted price after the trial period, during which they will also be entitled to free access to interactive, gamified, and industry specific self-learning modules worth Rs 1500.

To prepare job seekers for government jobs, Vi Jobs and Education has partnered with Pariksha to offer the aspirants of central and state government jobs a one-month free subscription to the platform. This one-month subscription will also include unlimited mock tests for over 150 exams. At the end of the free period, users can continue using the platform by paying a nominal subscription fee of Rs 249 per year.

Lastly, Vi has partnered with Apna to enable job seekers to find relevant jobs. As a part of the offer, users will get free priority access to Apna’s platform, which in turn will ensure double the visibility prospects to recruiters and increase the probability of job seekers to get a job. This service will be available for all Vi customers at no cost.

“…we have curated the Vi Jobs & Education proposition in partnership with Apna, Enguru and Pariksha. We believe that these integrated solutions will enable Vi customers to further their efforts in gaining a competitive edge and march ahead to meet their career aspirations,” Vodafone Idea CMO Avneesh Khosla said on the occasion.

  • Published Date: April 6, 2022 2:16 PM IST

