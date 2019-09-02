comscore Vodafone Idea minimum recharge plan down to Rs 20
Vodafone Idea minimum recharge plan down to Rs 20

Airtel and Tata Docomo were quick to introduce a Rs 23 plan without any voice or data benefits, which prompted, Vodafone Idea has also introduced the previous lowest denomination plan priced at Rs 24.

  Published: September 2, 2019 6:33 PM IST
Earlier this year Vodafone Idea revised their minimum recharge plan to keep customers happy about being in the network. And it seems that with time the need to lower it even further was required. And now the telecom company has done just that. It has lowered the minimum recharge plan from Rs 24 to Rs 20 now. Airtel and Tata Docomo were quick to introduce a Rs 23 plan without any voice or data benefits, which prompted, Vodafone Idea has also introduced the previous lowest denomination plan priced at Rs 24.

The Rs 20 prepaid plan is available for both, Vodafone and Idea Cellular users. It is an open market plan available for all prepaid subscribers, across all Vodafone and Idea circles. It is aimed at users who just want to extend their account validity, and don’t want any calling or data benefits. Notably, users get a validity extension of 28 days after recharging with this prepaid plan.

Talking about free calling benefits, Vodafone Idea has included 100 on-net night calling minutes valid between 11:00PM and 6:00AM. On-net calling means on network, which is Vodafone to Vodafone, or Idea to Idea. Other calls, local and STD will be charged at 2.5paise per second. Data usage will be charged at 4 paise per 10KB, meaning Rs 4 per MB. While in roaming, data will be charged at 10paise per 10KB, meaning Rs 10 per MB.

Lastly, local SMS will be charged at Re 1 per message, and national SMS will be charged at Rs 1.5 per message. After 28 days, subscribers can once again recharge with Rs 24 to extend the validity by another 28 days. In case, customers fail to recharge, but have sufficient balance of Rs 24 in the account, the money will be debited, and the validity will be extended by another 28 days.

  • Published Date: September 2, 2019 6:33 PM IST

