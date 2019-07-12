Following Bharti Airtel, now Vodafone Idea has also started offering additional 400MB free daily data on prepaid plans of Rs 399 and Rs 499. What it means is, that the existing plan benefit will add 400MB daily data on both the recharges. The Rs 399 prepaid plan from Vodafone and Idea will now offer 1.4GB daily data. Similarly, the Rs 499 prepaid plan will get 2.4GB daily data. To note, Vodafone Idea prepaid plan subscribers can avail the extra data benefit by recharging through mobile app only. Vodafone users will have to recharge through My Vodafone app whereas the Idea users can get the additional data to benefit through My Idea-Recharge and Payments application, reports TelecomTalk.

It appears to be a limited period offer, but at the moment the offer validity is unknown. The competitor Bharti Airtel is also running the same offer for their Rs 399 and Rs 448 prepaid subscribers. Airtel’s Rs 399 plan comes with 1.4GB daily data after the extra data offer. The Rs 448 prepaid plan comes with 1.9GB daily data. Earlier, Airtel was offering the extra data benefit on Rs 499 plan as well, but it was later excluded from the list.

Recently, Vodafone revised its Rs 139 recharge prepaid plan to 5GB data throughout the validity period. Earlier the plan used to ship with 3GB data for 28 days. The Vodafone prepaid recharge plan also bundles 300 local and national SMS through the validity period apart from unlimited calling benefits.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

Vodafone also has other two other plans in the same price range, one is available for Rs 129 and other for Rs 149. The Rs 129 prepaid plan offers 28 days validity and 2GB 3G/4G data. It also comes with unlimited local and national calling support. The Rs 149 plan offers unlimited local and national Vodafone-2-Vodafone calls. It also offers 2GB data and 28 days of validity.