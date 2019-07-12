comscore Vodafone Idea prepaid plan getting extra 400MB data: Here are details
  • Home
  • News
  • Vodafone Idea now offering additional 400MB daily data on select prepaid recharge plans
News

Vodafone Idea now offering additional 400MB daily data on select prepaid recharge plans

News

To note, Vodafone Idea prepaid plan subscribers can avail the extra data benefit by recharging through mobile app only.

  • Published: July 12, 2019 5:59 PM IST
Vodafone - free data and calling

Following Bharti Airtel, now Vodafone Idea has also started offering additional 400MB free daily data on prepaid plans of Rs 399 and Rs 499. What it means is, that the existing plan benefit will add 400MB daily data on both the recharges. The Rs 399 prepaid plan from Vodafone and Idea will now offer 1.4GB daily data. Similarly, the Rs 499 prepaid plan will get 2.4GB daily data. To note, Vodafone Idea prepaid plan subscribers can avail the extra data benefit by recharging through mobile app only. Vodafone users will have to recharge through My Vodafone app whereas the Idea users can get the additional data to benefit through My Idea-Recharge and Payments application, reports TelecomTalk.

Vodafone Idea aims to boost ARPUs by removing entry-level postpaid plans: Report

Also Read

Vodafone Idea aims to boost ARPUs by removing entry-level postpaid plans: Report

It appears to be a limited period offer, but at the moment the offer validity is unknown. The competitor Bharti Airtel is also running the same offer for their Rs 399 and Rs 448 prepaid subscribers. Airtel’s Rs 399 plan comes with 1.4GB daily data after the extra data offer. The Rs 448 prepaid plan comes with 1.9GB daily data. Earlier, Airtel was offering the extra data benefit on Rs 499 plan as well, but it was later excluded from the list.

Recently, Vodafone revised its Rs 139 recharge prepaid plan to 5GB data throughout the validity period. Earlier the plan used to ship with 3GB data for 28 days. The Vodafone prepaid recharge plan also bundles 300 local and national SMS through the validity period apart from unlimited calling benefits.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

Vodafone also has other two other plans in the same price range, one is available for Rs 129 and other for Rs 149. The Rs 129 prepaid plan offers 28 days validity and 2GB 3G/4G data. It also comes with unlimited local and national calling support. The Rs 149 plan offers unlimited local and national Vodafone-2-Vodafone calls. It also offers 2GB data and 28 days of validity.

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: July 12, 2019 5:59 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Gaming
Pakistan minister confuses GTA V video for real life; praises pilot for great flying
thumb-img
News
Realme 3i teased on Flipkart; launching with Realme X on July 15
thumb-img
Gaming
17-year-old boy kills self after being stopped from playing PUBG
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.2 launch rumored to take place soon; specifications, and more

Editor's Pick

Apple to manufacturer more iPhones in India, prices may drop: Report
News
Apple to manufacturer more iPhones in India, prices may drop: Report
WhatsApp will soon get a Quick Edit Media Shortcut on iOS and Android

News

WhatsApp will soon get a Quick Edit Media Shortcut on iOS and Android

Vodafone Idea offering extra 400MB data on select prepaid plans

News

Vodafone Idea offering extra 400MB data on select prepaid plans

Amazon Prime Day sale deals on Shinco LED TVs

Deals

Amazon Prime Day sale deals on Shinco LED TVs

Realme 3i teaser on Flipkart confirms 6.22-inch display

News

Realme 3i teaser on Flipkart confirms 6.22-inch display

Sponsored

Most Popular

Tecno Phantom 9 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7A review

Xiaomi Redmi 7A First Impressions

Dyson Pure Cool Me Review

Micromax Smart TV First Impressions

Apple to manufacturer more iPhones in India, prices may drop: Report

WhatsApp will soon get a Quick Edit Media Shortcut on iOS and Android

Vodafone Idea offering extra 400MB data on select prepaid plans

Realme 3i teaser on Flipkart confirms 6.22-inch display

Donald Trump does not consider Cryptocurrency as money

Intel's Project Athena aims to make laptops truly mobile

Intel's Twin River wants to make dual-screen laptops mainstream

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Patent licensing – The future enabling innovation for 5G technology

Realme X camera samples

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea offering extra 400MB data on select prepaid plans

News

Vodafone Idea offering extra 400MB data on select prepaid plans
Bharti Airtel users consume about 11GB data per month; overtake Reliance Jio

News

Bharti Airtel users consume about 11GB data per month; overtake Reliance Jio
Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits

News

Vodafone revises Rs 139 prepaid plan benefits
Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know

News

Airtel Rs 148 prepaid plan launched: All you need to know
Airtel Rs 1,699 prepaid plan revised with improved benefits

News

Airtel Rs 1,699 prepaid plan revised with improved benefits

हिंदी समाचार

Swiggy Freedom Food Factory : इस राज्य में Swiggy पर मिलेगी जेल में कैदियों द्वारा बनाई बिरयानी

TikTok वीडियो बनाने के दौरान गहरी झील में डूबकर 24 साल के युवक की मौत

Twitter Down : हफ्ते में दूसरी बार डाउन हुआ ट्विटर, यूजर्स नहीं कर पाए लॉग-इन

फ्लिपकार्ट की अपकमिंग सेल के दौरान Honor 20 और 20i पर मिलेंगी ये शानदार डील्स

PUBG Mobile Free Outfits: इन स्टेप्स को फॉलो कर फ्री में मिलेगा प्रीमियम Godzilla आउटफिट

News

Apple to manufacturer more iPhones in India, prices may drop: Report
News
Apple to manufacturer more iPhones in India, prices may drop: Report
WhatsApp will soon get a Quick Edit Media Shortcut on iOS and Android

News

WhatsApp will soon get a Quick Edit Media Shortcut on iOS and Android
Vodafone Idea offering extra 400MB data on select prepaid plans

News

Vodafone Idea offering extra 400MB data on select prepaid plans
Realme 3i teaser on Flipkart confirms 6.22-inch display

News

Realme 3i teaser on Flipkart confirms 6.22-inch display
Donald Trump does not consider Cryptocurrency as money

News

Donald Trump does not consider Cryptocurrency as money