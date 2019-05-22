comscore
Vodafone Idea offering 1-year Netflix subscription, 2GB data for buying Samsung Galaxy S10

Vodafone Idea have been launching new offers, plans, and plan revisions to keep its subscribers interested. Like all the other major telecom companies out there that offer exclusive rewards to its customers.

  Published: May 22, 2019 12:19 PM IST
Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has been launching new offers, plans, and plan revisions to keep its subscribers interested. One such offer entails free Netflix subscription and free data for a whole year depending on the plan a customer chooses.

The offer from Vodafone Idea in question that offer 1 year of free Netflix and 2GB data which is worth Rs 6,000 can be availed by the users who opt to purchase the latest Samsung Galaxy S10. To avail this offer, customers buying the Samsung Galaxy S10 would have to purchase any model of the Samsung Galaxy S10 from the Vodafone web-store. This is available on any variant of the smartphone and any color and includes the Samsung Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10e. To avail the offer, all a customer needs to do is use the coupon code “MYVODA” before completing the purchase.

Once the customer purchases a Samsung Galaxy S10, the next step is to subscribe to a Vodafone postpaid plan of Rs 499 or higher. Customers have to ensure this condition by using the SIM with that same Vodafone plan in the Samsung Galaxy S10 device they just bought. After 72 hours, the customer needs to select the Netflix offer visible in the RED box within the My Vodafone App. This activates a 1-year Netflix gift which is worth Rs 6,000.

Even though the above mentioned plan is for the postpaid users, the prepaid users of Vodafone or Idea purchasing  the Samsung Galaxy S10 are also entitled to the same benefits. Prepaid customers are entitled to 2GB data per day for 365 days, that includes local and national calling along with free roaming.

For Idea subscribers, the place to buy the device is the Vodafone web-store, and while checking out, they will have to use the “MYIDEA” coupon code instead. the rest of the process remains the same.

  • Published Date: May 22, 2019 12:19 PM IST

