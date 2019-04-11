Vodafone Idea offering free Netflix subscription to Samsung Galaxy S10 series buyers

Telecom operator Vodafone Idea has just made a new announcement where it is offering a one-year Netflix subscription for free. As part of this new offer, the company has teamed up with Netflix and smartphone maker Samsung. According to the announcement, anyone buying a new Samsung Galaxy S10, Galaxy S10+ and the Galaxy S10e will be eligible for this offer. However, the buyers would need to ensure that they are making the purchase either from the Vodafone website or the “My Vodafone” app.

It is worth noting that buying a smartphone from telecom operators usually means that the device will come along with a monthly rental plan. Along similar lines, users will need to subscribe to a Vodafone RED Postpaid plan to be eligible for the free one year Netflix subscription. Vodafone Idea has also stated that the Vodafone RED Postpaid plan should be amount to at least Rs 499 per month or more so that subscribers are eligible for the free subscription worth about Rs 6,000. Even though Vodafone Idea has not revealed what Netflix plan will be offered to Galaxy S10 series buyers but the Rs 6,000 benefit estimate likely hints at the “Basic” plan.

According to the Netflix plan pricing details, the “Basic” plan amounts to about Rs 500 per month and amounts to Rs 6,000 on a yearly basis. Talking about the benefits of the plan, users will not be able to stream the content on Netflix at either HD or ultra HD. Instead, they will be limited to SD or Standard Definition on smartphones with devices where the Galaxy S10e has FHD+ resolution and rest of the two have a 2K display.

The Basic plan really means that you will not be able to make use of the high-resolution screen and will need to upgrade to a better plan. The two plans that offer HD and 4K content on Netflix are the “Standard” and the “Premium” plan which are more expensive in cost. However, if you don’t mind watching Netflix in lower resolution than HD then you can go ahead with the plan.