comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vodafone Idea does away with FUP limits on unlimited calling prepaid plans
News

Vodafone Idea does away with FUP limits on unlimited calling prepaid plans

News

Vodafone and Idea Cellular prepaid users on select plans can now make unlimited local and national calls without any restrictions.

  • Published: January 12, 2019 1:34 PM IST
vodafone-stock-image-bgr-india

Image Credit: Sambit Satpathy

The Indian telecom sector has seen a major shift in the past two years, with calling and data becoming cheaper. We moved from lifetime free incoming calls, to monthly recharge plans, and the ones with daily data limits and unlimited outgoing. While telcos like Airtel, BSNL and Reliance Jio offer virtually unlimited calling, Vodafone and Idea Cellular had set a daily and weekly FUP (fair usage policy). However, that changes soon.

Up until now, the unlimited calling FUP was set at 250 calls daily, and 1,000 calls weekly. Once the calling limit was hit, users were either charged 1.2paise per second or Re 1 per minute, depending on the circle and segmentation. However, BGR India has learned that Vodafone Idea has removed the FUP limits on unlimited calling plans.

Vodafone Idea, Airtel minimum prepaid recharge combo packs have a fine print you likely don't know about

Also Read

Vodafone Idea, Airtel minimum prepaid recharge combo packs have a fine print you likely don't know about

There is still some FUP of 2,000 daily minutes and weekly 14,000 minutes, but it is as per system requirement. Just for the reference, a day has 1,440 minutes in total, and there is no way you can hit the limit of 2,000. This means, all your local and national outgoing calls will be completely free.

Vodafone debuts Rs 169 prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 1GB daily data, and more

Also Read

Vodafone debuts Rs 169 prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 1GB daily data, and more

Recently, Vodafone and Idea Cellular introduced minimum monthly recharge plans starting at Rs 35 offering some talk time, data and 28 days validity, and going all the way up to Rs 265 which offers 84 days validity, full talk time and data.

Vodafone revises Rs 199 and Rs 399 prepaid plans; offers up to 1.5GB daily data, 84 days validity

Also Read

Vodafone revises Rs 199 and Rs 399 prepaid plans; offers up to 1.5GB daily data, 84 days validity

Then there are plans priced at Rs 169, Rs 199, Rs 399, and going all the way up to Rs 799, which offers unlimited local and national calling, daily data of up to 4.5GB, and up to 90 days validity. These plans also offer 100 free SMS daily, and there are no blackout days either. This means, whether it is Diwali, Christmas, New Year or any other festive occasion, you can send unlimited SMS without being charged for the same.

  • Published Date: January 12, 2019 1:34 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 E name for 'Lite' variant tipped again; launch set for February 20
thumb-img
News
Realme 3 to launch in Q1, Exclusive offline stores and 48MP camera-phone is in development: Report
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi MIUI 11 developments starts; expected to be new and unique
thumb-img
News
Huawei employee detained in Poland under allegations of spying for China

Most Popular

Huawei Y9 (2019) Hands-on and First Impressions

Honor 10 Lite Hands-On and First Impressions

Saregama Carvaan Gold Review

Vivo NEX Dual Display Edition first impressions

Samsung One UI Review

Samsung Galaxy S10 E name for 'Lite' variant tipped again; launch set for February 20

Vodafone Idea does away with FUP limits on unlimited calling prepaid plans

Nokia 9 PureView to launch this month in Dubai, India launch in February: Report

Realme 3 to launch in Q1, Exclusive offline stores and 48MP camera-phone is in development: Report

A look at how Apple iPhone evolved since Steve Jobs introduced it 12 years ago

CES 2019 guide: Event schedule, timings and what to expect

BGR India's best flagship smartphones of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Best mobile games of the year

BGR India's Best Reads of 2018

BGR India Awards 2018: Most innovative smartphones of the year

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone Idea does away with FUP limits on unlimited calling prepaid plans

News

Vodafone Idea does away with FUP limits on unlimited calling prepaid plans
Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6A flash sale at 12PM today
BSNL debuts Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 365 days validity

News

BSNL debuts Rs 1,312 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 365 days validity
Mobiistar X1 Notch launched in India

News

Mobiistar X1 Notch launched in India
BSNL Rs 675 broadband plan now offers 5GB daily data

News

BSNL Rs 675 broadband plan now offers 5GB daily data

हिंदी समाचार

नशेड़ी जैसे ही फैसले लेते हैं हैवी फेसबुक यूजर्स : रिपोर्ट

नए साल 2019 में अमेजन की Great Indian Sale 20 जनवरी से होगी शुरू, स्मार्टफोन पर मिलेगा बंपर डिस्काउंट

अमेजफिट वर्ज वियरेबल अमेजन पर 15 जनवरी से होगी उपलब्ध

'ऑनर व्यू 20' 29 जनवरी को होगा लॉन्च, जानें प्राइस स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

वीवो का 'Waterdrop' स्मार्टफोन डिजाइन के मामले में होगा सबसे अलग

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 E name for 'Lite' variant tipped again; launch set for February 20
News
Samsung Galaxy S10 E name for 'Lite' variant tipped again; launch set for February 20
Vodafone Idea does away with FUP limits on unlimited calling prepaid plans

News

Vodafone Idea does away with FUP limits on unlimited calling prepaid plans
Nokia 9 PureView to launch this month in Dubai, India launch in February: Report

News

Nokia 9 PureView to launch this month in Dubai, India launch in February: Report
Realme 3 to launch in Q1, Exclusive offline stores and 48MP camera-phone is in development: Report

News

Realme 3 to launch in Q1, Exclusive offline stores and 48MP camera-phone is in development: Report
A look at how Apple iPhone evolved since Steve Jobs introduced it 12 years ago

News

A look at how Apple iPhone evolved since Steve Jobs introduced it 12 years ago