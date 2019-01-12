Vodafone Idea does away with FUP limits on unlimited calling prepaid plans

The Indian telecom sector has seen a major shift in the past two years, with calling and data becoming cheaper. We moved from lifetime free incoming calls, to monthly recharge plans, and the ones with daily data limits and unlimited outgoing. While telcos like Airtel, BSNL and Reliance Jio offer virtually unlimited calling, Vodafone and Idea Cellular had set a daily and weekly FUP (fair usage policy). However, that changes soon.

Up until now, the unlimited calling FUP was set at 250 calls daily, and 1,000 calls weekly. Once the calling limit was hit, users were either charged 1.2paise per second or Re 1 per minute, depending on the circle and segmentation. However, BGR India has learned that Vodafone Idea has removed the FUP limits on unlimited calling plans.

There is still some FUP of 2,000 daily minutes and weekly 14,000 minutes, but it is as per system requirement. Just for the reference, a day has 1,440 minutes in total, and there is no way you can hit the limit of 2,000. This means, all your local and national outgoing calls will be completely free.

Recently, Vodafone and Idea Cellular introduced minimum monthly recharge plans starting at Rs 35 offering some talk time, data and 28 days validity, and going all the way up to Rs 265 which offers 84 days validity, full talk time and data.

Then there are plans priced at Rs 169, Rs 199, Rs 399, and going all the way up to Rs 799, which offers unlimited local and national calling, daily data of up to 4.5GB, and up to 90 days validity. These plans also offer 100 free SMS daily, and there are no blackout days either. This means, whether it is Diwali, Christmas, New Year or any other festive occasion, you can send unlimited SMS without being charged for the same.