comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vodafone Idea brings Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 547.5GB data and more
News

Vodafone Idea brings Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 547.5GB data and more

News

Sadly, the annual plan from Vodafone Idea is only limited to select circles.

  • Published: February 7, 2019 9:29 AM IST
vodafone-stock-image

Telecom operators in India are offering a range of prepaid plans for their subscribers. These range from minimum recharge with 28 days validity, to the ones with annual validity, bundled with data and calling. Vodafone Idea recently launched Rs 1,699 yearly plan, and now, the telecom operator has launched yet another plan priced at Rs 1,999 offering better benefits.

As it is an annual plan, it comes with a validity of 365 days. The plan also bundles 1.5GB daily 2G/3G/4G data, meaning one can download up to 547.5GB data throughout the validity period. After the daily limit is hit, users can continue with high-speed downloads by paying 50p per MB.

Vodafone Idea debuts Rs 24 minimum prepaid recharge plan; 100 local calling minutes, 28 days validity

Also Read

Vodafone Idea debuts Rs 24 minimum prepaid recharge plan; 100 local calling minutes, 28 days validity

Users also get unlimited local and national calling benefit without any FUP. Lastly, the plan also bundles 100 free SMS daily. While the plan is available for all Vodafone and Idea Cellular customers, it has only been launched in Kerala circle, TelecomTalk reports.

Vodafone debuts Rs 50 top-up; Rs 100, Rs 500 full talk time prepaid recharges

Also Read

Vodafone debuts Rs 50 top-up; Rs 100, Rs 500 full talk time prepaid recharges

Vodafone recently revised Rs 209 and Rs 479 prepaid plans where the daily data limit has been increased by 100MB. After the revision, the plans will ship with 1.5GB daily data, instead of 1.4GB.  The telco has also introduced Rs 119 prepaid plan with 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calling and 28 days validity.

Vodafone revises Rs 209, Rs 479 prepaid plans; now offers up to 8.4GB additional data

Also Read

Vodafone revises Rs 209, Rs 479 prepaid plans; now offers up to 8.4GB additional data

Last month, Vodafone launched Rs 1,499 prepaid plan with 365 days validity, unlimited calling and 1GB daily data. However, after Airtel launched a similar plan at a slightly higher pricing, Vodafone was quick enough to revise the plan, which now costs Rs 1,699, same as Airtel’s offering. The plan benefits remain the same.

  • Published Date: February 7, 2019 9:29 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Sony Xperia XZ4 specifications leak in detail
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Mi Men's Sports Shoes 2 announced in India, priced at Rs 2,499
thumb-img
News
Samsung patent reveals next-gen S Pen with camera, optical zoom features
thumb-img
Gaming
Everything about Apex Legends

Most Popular

Oppo K1 hands-on and first impressions

Samsung Galaxy M10 Review

Asus ZenBook 13 Review

Honor View20 Review

Honor View20 Camera Review

Vodafone Idea Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan launched

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 second flash sale today on Amazon India

Moto G7 series launch today: All you need to know

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 teasers take a dig at Samsung Galaxy M series

Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus receive price cut on Flipkart: All you need to know

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

Related Topics

Related Stories

BSNL revises Rs 525 and Rs 725 postpaid plans

News

BSNL revises Rs 525 and Rs 725 postpaid plans
Reliance Jio plans to bundle its own 5G handsets with 5G services by April next year

News

Reliance Jio plans to bundle its own 5G handsets with 5G services by April next year
Vodafone offering 1GB data, unlimited voice calls for Rs 119: All you need to know

News

Vodafone offering 1GB data, unlimited voice calls for Rs 119: All you need to know
BSNL debuts Rs 2,499 FTTH plan with 40GB daily data, 100Mbps speed

News

BSNL debuts Rs 2,499 FTTH plan with 40GB daily data, 100Mbps speed
Vodafone Idea integrates 25% of radio network across India

News

Vodafone Idea integrates 25% of radio network across India

हिंदी समाचार

रियलमी की सेल का आज है आखिरी दिन: फ्री मिल रहे हैं ईयरबड्स

सैमसंग Galaxy M10 और Galaxy M20 आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होंगे उपलब्ध

सोनी Xperia XZ4, 6.5इंच डिस्प्ले और 52मेगापिक्सल बैक कैमरे के साथ होगा लॉन्च!

Coolpad Cool 3 vs Xiaomi Redmi 6A vs Realme C1: 6 हजार में कौन सा स्मार्टफोन है दमदार

BSNL ने 525 रुपये और 725 रुपये के पोस्टपेड प्लान में किए बदलाव, अब मिलेगा दोगुना डाटा

News

Vodafone Idea Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan launched
News
Vodafone Idea Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan launched
Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 second flash sale today on Amazon India

News

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 second flash sale today on Amazon India
Moto G7 series launch today: All you need to know

News

Moto G7 series launch today: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 teasers take a dig at Samsung Galaxy M series

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 teasers take a dig at Samsung Galaxy M series
Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus receive price cut on Flipkart: All you need to know

News

Nokia 6.1 Plus and Nokia 5.1 Plus receive price cut on Flipkart: All you need to know