Vodafone Idea brings Rs 1,999 annual prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 547.5GB data and more

Telecom operators in India are offering a range of prepaid plans for their subscribers. These range from minimum recharge with 28 days validity, to the ones with annual validity, bundled with data and calling. Vodafone Idea recently launched Rs 1,699 yearly plan, and now, the telecom operator has launched yet another plan priced at Rs 1,999 offering better benefits.

As it is an annual plan, it comes with a validity of 365 days. The plan also bundles 1.5GB daily 2G/3G/4G data, meaning one can download up to 547.5GB data throughout the validity period. After the daily limit is hit, users can continue with high-speed downloads by paying 50p per MB.

Users also get unlimited local and national calling benefit without any FUP. Lastly, the plan also bundles 100 free SMS daily. While the plan is available for all Vodafone and Idea Cellular customers, it has only been launched in Kerala circle, TelecomTalk reports.

Vodafone recently revised Rs 209 and Rs 479 prepaid plans where the daily data limit has been increased by 100MB. After the revision, the plans will ship with 1.5GB daily data, instead of 1.4GB. The telco has also introduced Rs 119 prepaid plan with 1GB daily data, unlimited voice calling and 28 days validity.

Last month, Vodafone launched Rs 1,499 prepaid plan with 365 days validity, unlimited calling and 1GB daily data. However, after Airtel launched a similar plan at a slightly higher pricing, Vodafone was quick enough to revise the plan, which now costs Rs 1,699, same as Airtel’s offering. The plan benefits remain the same.