comscore Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs effective December 1 2019
Vodafone Idea to increase tariffs effective December 1 2019

Vodafone Idea will "suitably" increase the prices of its tariffs effective 1 December 2019. Vodafone says mobile data charges in India are by far the cheapest in the world even as the demand for mobile data services continues to grow rapidly.

  • Published: November 18, 2019 7:13 PM IST
Vodafone Idea will “suitably” increase the prices of its tariffs effective 1 December 2019. This news comes after Vodafone reported a record loss of Rs 50,921 crore for Q3 2019 amid an adverse Supreme Court ruling on adjusted gross revenue.

Vodafone says mobile data charges in India are by far the cheapest in the world even as the demand for mobile data services continue to grow rapidly. “The acute financial stress in the telecom sector has been acknowledged by all stakeholders and a high-level Committee of Secretaries (CoS) headed by the Cabinet Secretary is looking into providing appropriate relief,” Vodafone said.

The company, however, reiterated its commitment to play its due role in realizing the vision of Digital India by continuing to provide seamless mobile services to customers across India. “VIL will continue to actively invest in making its network future-fit by embedding new-age technologies and launching new products and services to cater to the evolving needs of its over 300 million customers,” the telco added.

Separately, earlier today Vodafone launched a new prepaid sachet plan in India. The most affordable sachet pack from Vodafone is for Rs 9. Under this pack, you get validity of one day. Benefits include unlimited local and national calling, along with roaming calls. You also get 100MB 3G/4G data and 100 free local and national SMS. Access to Vodafone Play for Live TV streaming is also available.

There is, however, one small catch. While the validity is one day, the pack expires at 12:00AM. So, even if you recharge at 10:00PM, it will expire in 2 hours. We would recommend recharging the pack after 12:00AM or in the morning so that you get some time to use the benefits. The next plan is available for Rs 19 (and Rs 21 in some circles). It offers 100 local and national SMS, unlimited roaming and unlimited local and national calling. The plan also comes with 150MB data. This plan is valid for 2 days.

  Published Date: November 18, 2019 7:13 PM IST

Ziox Electronics launches 40-inch HD Ready smart TV in India: Check price, features

Smart TVs

Ziox Electronics launches 40-inch HD Ready smart TV in India: Check price, features

