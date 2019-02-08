comscore
Vodafone Idea to reportedly launch its music streaming app soon

The telecom giant recently reported a net loss of Rs 5,005 crore for the third quarter of 2018-19.

  Published: February 8, 2019 4:14 PM IST
While Airtel and Reliance Jio already offer music streaming app under their banner, Vodafone Idea now seems to be planning to launch its own music streaming app to give a tough competition to its rivals. While Airtel and Reliance Jio has Wynk Music app and Saavn, Idea also offers Music app, but that doesn’t seem to be enough. Following which, Vodafone will reportedly launch its music app and will discontinue its Idea Music app later, Livemint reported.

“We are sunsetting the Idea Music app and we will come up very soon with an offering that will provide the best-in-class music streaming services, through a partnership that we are in the final stages of closing,” the report quoted Balesh Sharma, chief executive officer of Vodafone Idea. “We will keep you posted on this but music is a big priority for us and we will work on that as well through partnerships,” Sharma said.

Meanwhile, the telecom giant recently reported a net loss of Rs 5,005 crore for the third quarter of 2018-19. The total income of the telecom company reportedly increased by 52 percent when compared to the July-September quarter. “We added 11,123 4G sites during the quarter, including the addition of 9,066 sites on TDD. Our 4G population coverage has improved rapidly to over 64 percent as of December 31, 2018,” the telco said in a statement.

Besides, Vodafone recently announced a new prepaid recharge plan with one year of validity. The newly launched plan is priced at Rs 1,999. Customers wanting to purchase this plan, can get as much as 1.5GB data on a regular basis along with unlimited voice calling benefits, 100 SMS messages each day for 365 days. The plan offers total data of 547.2GB and it is already listed on the company’s website.

  • Published Date: February 8, 2019 4:14 PM IST

