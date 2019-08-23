Telecom major Vodafone Idea launched TurboNet 4G services in select cities. These include Uttar Pradesh West, Rajasthan and Rest of Bengal (excluding Kolkata) circles. ‘TurboNet’ essentially features a “state of the art 4G LTE network with dual spectrum power offering higher capacity and coverage”.

Vodafone Idea TurboNet 4G details

The launch follows the consolidation of its radio network integration. It also deploys new age technologies such as Dynamic Spectrum Re-farming (DSR), Spectrum Re-farming, M-MIMO, L900, TDD and Small Cells. These will further boost network capacity and coverage across large parts of the country.

Vodafone Idea’s network integration exercise has consolidated 72% of districts in India. The company claims that 4G speeds have improved over 50 percent in these circles. The roll out is taking place in a phased manner over the next few months.

“With the integration of two strong networks in many markets, Vodafone Idea is becoming a higher powered, super charged 4G network. This is on the back of larger number of sites, deployment of future technologies and greater spectrum allocation,” Vishant Vora, CTO, Vodafone Idea said.

“TurboNet truly defines the reinvented 4G network. It promises wider coverage, increased capacity, turbo speeds and superior customer experience. Our unified network is being presented to customers of both brands under a single brand proposition. So whether you are a Vodafone or Idea customer, your network is now bigger, stronger and better,” he added.

Since the merger, Vodafone Idea’s 4G coverage has increased to cover 830 million population of India. 4G coverage has expanded to cover 340 million additional population for Vodafone and 230 million for Idea Cellular.

With Inputs from IANS