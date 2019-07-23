Vodafone Idea users will now get free access to ZEE5 Theatre

Telecom giant Vodafone Idea has just announced that it is teaming up with OTT (Over-the-top) media platform ZEE5. According to the announcement, Vodafone Idea subscribers will now get “exclusive access” to the ZEE5 Theatre. For the people unaware, ZEE5 Theatre is a live channel available on the ZEE5 OTT media platform. Here users can have access to exclusive theatrical plays directly on the platform. Interested Vodafone Idea subscribers can simply head to the “Vodafone Play” app or the “Idea Movies & TV” app to access the channel. Vodafone Idea also claimed that this partnership is in line with its philosophy to offer a wide range of content choices.

Talking about ZEE5 Theatre, the live channel will offer access to nine plays in the month of July. The channel will continue to add two new plays every week on Wednesday and Friday at 9 PM. Some of the plays to be available on the channel include Savita Damodar Paranjape, Doll’s House, Double Game, and Vaastav. Avneesh Khosla, the Operations Director for Marketing at Vodafone Idea issued a statement about the partnership. Khosla stated, “We are excited to partner with ZEE5 in order to make exclusive theatre productions more accessible. We intend to reach customers who enjoy Theatre and are not being catered to through other platforms.”

Manish Aggarwal, the Business Head for ZEE5 India also issued a statement about the partnership. Aggarwal stated, “The Vodafone Idea association has been truly remarkable and we are now adding some well-renowned plays for audiences in this offering. Theatre is an integral part of entertainment and we hope audiences enjoy watching them live from the comfort of their homes.” He went ahead to add, “Our strong repertoire of content backed with Vodafone Idea’s reach is certainly to make waves among viewers.”

Vodafone Idea partnership with Zee

This new partnership comes just months after Vodafone Idea teamed with Zee Entertainment for a partnership for ZEE5. As part of the partnership, Vodafone Idea users can also access ZEE5 directly on its “Vodafone Play” and “Idea Movies & TV” apps. In addition, subscribers can directly access all the ZEE5 content across multiple devices without the need for a separate app.