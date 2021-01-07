comscore Vodafone Idea (VI) double data offer for three prepaid plans | BGR India
Vodafone Idea (VI) double data offer: Three prepaid plans with major data benefits

Vodafone Idea has its double data offer for three of its prepaid plans for January 2021. The plans cost Rs 299, Rs 449 and Rs 699.

vodafone idea plan

Who doesn’t like more data at no extra cost? Jio started the trend of offering more data for lesser prices and that made the Indian telecom sector more competitive. However, in 2021, it is Vodafone Idea (VI) who is the sole operator in the country to offer double data benefits for its customers. There are specifically for its prepaid customer, who enjoy a variety of plans at different price brackets. Currently, the operator has three plans to offer that double the data allotment for subscribers. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vodafone Idea: Best prepaid plans offering 3GB daily data

The plans that enjoy the double data offer include the Rs 299 plan, Rs 449 plan, and the Rs 699 prepaid plan. All these plans ship with 2GB of data on a daily basis. Hence, with the double data offer applied, subscribers will get a total of 4GB of data per day. The rest of the benefits vary between these plans. If you seek more data at a VI prepaid customer, read on for learning about all these plans. Also Read - Jio calls to Airtel, Vodafone-Idea numbers will be free from today

Vodafone Idea (VI) double data plans

As stated earlier, there are only three prepaid plans that let subscribers enjoy the double data offer. While the data allotment remains standard at 4GB per day for all these plans, the validity and other associated benefits vary with these plans. Also Read - Reliance Jio vs Airtel vs Vodafone Idea: Best 56 days prepaid plans under Rs 500

Rs 299 plan

With this plan, VI prepaid subscribers will enjoy 4GB of data per day. Subscribers will also get unlimited calling to any network within India and 100 free SMS messages per day. Additionally, the validity of this plan extends to 28 days only. Customers will also get access to Vi Movies & TV app.

Rs 449 plan

The Rs 449 plan offers almost all of the same benefits as the Rs 299 plan. Hence, you get 4GB of data per day with this one along with 100 free SMSes per day. The calls are free too to any network within India and there’s free access to Vi Movies & TV service. It is the validity that varies with this one. Subscribers will be entitled to a service of 56 days with this plan.

Rs 699 plan

With the Rs 699, plans all the benefits from the other two plans remain unchanged. However, it is the validity that increases. Subscribers will be able to enjoy the service of 84 days, which is almost three months. The daily data cap stands at 4GB per day while calls to all other networks are free within India.

An additional benefit

Vodafone Idea, unlike Reliance Jio, offers a Weekend Data Rollover program. Subscribers can carry forward their unused data from the week to the weekend, after which the quota resets. Hence, subscribers get a chance to use all the leftover data quota from the entire week.

  • Published Date: January 7, 2021 11:24 AM IST

