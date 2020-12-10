comscore Vodafone Idea (Vi) launched Rs 948 family postpaid plan | BGR India
Vodafone Idea (Vi) launched Rs 948 family postpaid plan: Get details here

Vodafone Idea has launched a modified version of its individual postpaid plan currently available at a price of Rs 699. It is priced at Rs 948.

Vodafone Idea has launched a modified version of its individual postpaid plan currently available at a price of Rs 699. The individual plan offers unlimited data with 100 SMS per day to users. Vi has extended this individual plan into a family postpaid plan at Rs 948 a month as reported for the first time by the Only Tech website that quoted Vi’s terms and conditions documentation. This means a secondary connection will cost users Rs 249 in addition to the base plan price of Rs 699. Also Read - Vodafone Idea prepaid customers to get data rollover till weekend: Here are all details

Vodafone Idea or Vi has confirmed that the Rs 948 family postpaid plan offers unlimited data to the primary users, 30GB high-speed data to the secondary users, unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calling. The postpaid plan also provides 100 SMS per month to both primary as well as secondary users. Also Read - Vodafone Idea prepaid and postpaid plans to cost more

There’s also an option for data roll-over of 30GB for secondary users. Vodafone has confirmed that the secondary user also gets 30GB rollover data with access to Vi movies and TV. There’s also a yearly subscription to Amazon Prime and Zee5 Premium which are available to primary users. The Rs 948 family postpaid plan is available on UP East circle and should roll out to other areas soon. Also Read - Vodafone Idea now rebranded as Vi in India to take on Jio and Airtel

To recollect, beginning December Vodafone Idea or Vi hiked prices of its entry-level postpaid plans and also introduced a top-tier postpaid plan. Before the price hike the family postpaid plans were priced at Rs 598, Rs 749, Rs 899, Rs 999, and Rs 1099. The official website now shows the price of the plans up by Rs 50. The Family S plan now costs Rs 649 while the Family M pack is priced at Rs 799.

Airtel offers benefits at par with its competition. The telco offers a Rs 499 postpaid plan which provides 75GB data with unlimited local or STD and roaming calls benefits. It also provides free one-year Amazon Prime Video, and also access to Airtel Xstream app, and free 100SMS per month. There’s a Rs 749 Airtel plan that offers 125GB data,100 SMS, unlimited calls, free Airtel Xtream subscription and one year free Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Reliance Jio offers Rs 599 postpaid plus plan that offers 100GB data, supports 200GB data rollover and provides free access to Netflix, Hotstar, JioSaavn, among others.

  Published Date: December 10, 2020 1:22 PM IST
  Updated Date: December 10, 2020 1:38 PM IST

