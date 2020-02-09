comscore Vodafone introduces new Rs 499 plan, changes Rs 555 plan | BGR India
Vodafone introduces new Rs 499 plan, increases validity of older Rs 555 plan

Apart from the new Vodafone Rs 499 prepaid plan, the existing Rs 555. plan, will still be available for a validity of 70 days instead of 77 days.

  • Published: February 9, 2020 5:42 PM IST
Vodafone has recently launched a new plan for all its prepaid subscribers. The new plan of Rs 499 comes with 1.5GB of data per day and is available across all major circles. The company has also made minor changes to the Rs 555 plan.

According to a report by Telecomtalkinfo, Vodafone’s daily Rs 499 plan replaces the older Rs 555 plan. Along with 1.5GB daily data, the new plan also offers unlimited voice calling, and 100 SMS messages per day. Moreover, Vodafone has also bundled a Zee5 subscription worth Rs 999 with the plan. The website reports the prepaid plan doesn’t exclude IUC calls under its unlimited voice calling scheme. The Rs 499 plan is available with a validity of either 70 or 60 days based on which circle the user is in.

Vodafone Rs 555 plan

The Rs 555 plan is still available with some changes. The validity of the plan has been increased to 77 days instead of 70 days. The benefits of the plan largely remain the same. This means for the amount of Rs 555, prepaid customers can get unlimited voice calling,m 1.5GB of Data per day and 100 local and national SMS daily.

Vodafone RED

Recently, another report said the company will be dropping the ‘Idea’ in Vodafone-Idea postpaid offerings. The company will instead shift the postpaid customers to Vodafone RED. The company said that users will be offered extra benefits under RED. This includes more countries covered under the international roaming packs and access to over 3,000 Vodafone stores across India.

“With the successful integration of two strong networks and deployment of new-age technologies such as Dynamic Spectrum Re-farming (DSR), M-MIMO, TDD Cells, customers of both and Small Vodafone and Idea brands can now enjoy the combined strength of a high powered, unified network via TurboNet 4G,” Vodafone-Idea said in a release.

“The increased 4G coverage, more capacity, turbo speed and lower latency are resulting in richer customer experience. Already available in 14 circles and 78% of the districts across the country (as at 30 Sep 2019), TurboNet 4G will be available nationally by March 2020,” it added.

  • Published Date: February 9, 2020 5:42 PM IST

