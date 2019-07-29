comscore Vodafone introduces assured Rewards Program for Prepaid recharges
Vodafone introduces Rewards Program for prepaid subscribers; offers data, calling benefits and more

Vodafone has noted that these benefits will be applicable over the recharges irrespective of where the customers has processed these recharge from. Prepaid subscribers who make recharges with even SMS or data packs will also be eligible for some reward under this new Vodafone Rewards Program.

While the tariff war seems to have eased a bit in the last couple of months, telecom operators have now come up with added benefits schemes to lure customers in. In a new move to take on Airtel Thanks, Vodafone Idea has announced a Rewards Program for all its Vodafone prepaid customers. The telecom operator will now be offering assured rewards on every recharge for Vodafone customers. These rewards can be in the form of extra data, cashback, caller tune, missed call intimation, SMS benefits or more.

Vodafone has noted that these benefits will be applicable over the recharges irrespective of where the customers has processed these recharge from, reports TelecomTalk. Prepaid subscribers who make recharges with even SMS or data packs will also be eligible for some reward under this new Vodafone Rewards Program.

Notably, Vodafone has introduced also introduced ‘Har Recharge pe Inaam’ (HRPI). In this, prepaid subscribers can win assured prize on every prepaid recharge. However, these prizes need to be claimed within 72 hours of the recharge. Also, in order to claim the benefits/ prize, subscribers can dial *999# from their phone or can simply visit My Vodafone app.

Reportedly, these added benefits will also be provided on multiple Vodafone prepaid recharges as well. These can be seen in the Rewards section of your My Vodafone app. Vodafone Idea has always been offering such different offers from time to time. Recently, the telco offered additional 400MB free daily data on prepaid plans of Rs 399 and Rs 499.

The Rs 399 prepaid plan for both Vodafone and Idea earlier this month started offering 1.4GB daily data. Similarly, the Rs 499 prepaid plan will get 2.4GB daily data. To note, Vodafone Idea prepaid plan subscribers can avail the extra data benefit by recharging through mobile app only. Vodafone users will have to recharge through My Vodafone app. The Idea users can get the additional data to benefit through My Idea-Recharge and Payments application.

