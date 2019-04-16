comscore
Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid 'Filmy Recharge'; offers 1GB data for 24 hours

The Rs 16 priced prepaid recharge is an add-on voucher, which doesn't come with any SMS or talk time benefits. Vodafone users will only get 1GB 4G data with this Rs 16 special recharge voucher.

  Published: April 16, 2019 5:12 PM IST
Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

Vodafone has launched a low-value internet recharge plan for its prepaid subscribers. The telecom operator has introduced Rs 16 prepaid recharge voucher, which will give subscribers 1GB data with 24 hours validity. Vodafone is calling it the ‘Filmy Recharge.’

After the merger with Idea Cellular, Vodafone has been actively offering different schemes to their prepaid and postpaid subscribers. The new low-cost Filmy Recharge is another addition to the list. The Rs 16 priced prepaid recharge is an add-on voucher, which doesn’t come with any SMS or talk time benefits, reports TelecomTalk.

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 100

Also Read

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 100

But in case you instead want more value internet pack then Vodafone also offers other options. There is an internet pack of Rs 29 which offers 500MB for 28 days. Then there is Rs 47 pack which offers 3GB data for one day. Also, users can look at Rs 92 pack, which offers 6GB data for seven days.

Meanwhile, the telecom operator is also offering free 4GB of high-speed internet data to new 4G customers. Those upgrading to Vodafone 4G SIM will also witness higher call quality and other benefits which 4G brings on the table. Furthermore, those Vodafone subscribers who have a VoLTE compatible phone will be able to experience VoLTE calls as well, which offers much better audio quality.

Watch Video: Jio Home IoT Solutions (Demo)

Reportedly, Vodafone will soon offer a 50 percent discount on an annual Amazon Prime membership as part of Amazon Prime for Youth offer for Vodafone prepaid subscribers. This offer will be valid in the age range of 18-24. The cost of Amazon Prime membership is Rs 999 on an annual basis, which means that subscribers can get the membership for Rs 499. With this membership, one will also be able to access Amazon Prime Video as well as Prime Music.

  Published Date: April 16, 2019 5:12 PM IST

