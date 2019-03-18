comscore
Vodafone is offering free 1GB data to use on over 200 Wi-Fi Hotspots across India

There are over 200 Wi-Fi Hotspot locations across India where Vodafone users can access high-speed internet for free of cost.

  Published: March 18, 2019 5:06 PM IST
Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

After the merger with Idea Cellular, Vodafone India has gone aggressive with its prepaid and postpaid plans. And with the cut-throat competition, operators are looking at alternate ways to generate revenues. Reliance Jio has deployed Wi-Fi hotspots at multiple locations across India, such as malls, metro stations, stadiums and more. Vodafone already had similar Wi-Fi hotspots across select airports in India, and now the company has reportedly expanded the coverage.

Spotted by TelecomTalk on Vodafone India’s website, the telco has deployed Wi-Fi hotspots across 200 locations in four Indian cities, which includes Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai and Delhi. In Mumbai, these are spread across restaurants, malls, parks, hospitals, colleges, and more. Similarly, in Pune, the hotspots are deployed cross publicly accessible locations, whereas in Bengaluru, there are 24 locations, with most of them being colleges.

To encourage users to connect to these Wi-Fi hotspots, Vodafone is offering 1GB free limit to both prepaid and postpaid users. You can check the data limit by dialling *111# from your mobile number. In case the free quota isn’t credited in your account, you can use the 3G / 4G data from your existing plan to surf the internet at high speeds, which could be better than a cellular connection.

To access the internet at free Wi-Fi zones, you’ll need to install MyVodafone App, using which you can connect to the Wi-Fi network. If you are using a laptop, tablet or you don’t want to download the app, head over to Wi-Fi settings on your phone and connect to Vodafone Wi-Fi and sign-in using your phone number. An OTP will be sent for authentication. Once the free quota is over, you can select ‘VFWiFiVoucher’ network from the Wi-Fi network list, and choose one of the available packs.

