Vodafone launches 5 new prepaid recharge plans: Check full details

The latest Vodafone prepaid recharge plans come with 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. The main difference is in the validity period.

  • Updated: April 16, 2020 11:18 AM IST
Vodafone has launched five new prepaid plans, which include Rs 249, Rs 399, Rs 499, Rs 555 and Rs 599 recharge plans. The Rs 249 Vodafone plan offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited voice calling and 100 SMS per day. This recharge plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. It also gives you free Idea TV or Vodafone Play subscription and ZEE5 subscription worth Rs 999. This plan is also a part of Vodafone Idea’s Double Data offer, which means you will get a total of 3GB data per day. However, this is a limited period (double data) offer and will expire soon.

The Rs 399 Vodafone prepaid plan offers the same benefit as the Rs 249. The only difference here is the Rs 399 plan will remain valid for 56 days. This plan is also a part of double data offer from Vodafone. But, don’t forget that this offer is only available in a few telecom circles.

The rest of the prepaid Vodafone plans Rs 499, Rs 555 and Rs 599 also offer the same benefits, but with more validity period. The Rs 499 plan will be valid for 70 days, but is currently available only in select telecom circles. The Rs 555 prepaid recharge plan comes with a validity period of 77 days, and is limited to select circles at the moment. The Rs 599 Vodafone prepaid plan will remain valid for 84 days, and it also falls under the double data offer. This information comes from TelecomTalk.

Vodafone Rs 218, Rs 248 prepaid recharge plans launched in India

Vodafone Rs 218, Rs 248 prepaid recharge plans launched in India

Separately, Vodafone recently increased the validity of its Rs 95 all-rounder pack to 56 days. The new validity will be applicable in certain circles only. The Rs 95 plan comes with three benefits including data, talk time and voice calling rate cutter. Included in the plan is a talk time of Rs 74. All local/national calls are charged at 2.5 paise per second. The prepaid plan also offers up to 200MB of data.

  • Published Date: April 16, 2020 11:15 AM IST
  • Updated Date: April 16, 2020 11:18 AM IST

