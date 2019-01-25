Vodafone's new Rs 497 prepaid plan announced with 1.6GB data per day

Vodafone, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio are now their telecom tariff war to the long validity space. Reliance Jio and Vodafone were the first to bite the bullet when they introduced Rs 1,699 plan with a year long validity. Airtel followed suit with the launch of its own Rs 1,699 prepaid pack offering 360 days validity and added two new plans priced at Rs 998 and Rs 597 yesterday. Now, Vodafone is countering the incumbent player with another long validity plan priced at Rs 479.

Vodafone Rs 479 Prepaid Plan: Benefits and Validity

After the introduction of Rs 1,699 prepaid plan, Vodafone has now added Rs 479 plan to its long validity prepaid packs. The new Rs 479 prepaid plan is being offered as a bonus card by the company and it comes with Rs 0 talktime. However, those buying this plan will get 1.6GB data per day for a period of 84 days. In other words, Vodafone is offering a total of 134.4GB data during the entire validity period. With this prepaid bonus card, Vodafone also offers unlimited local, STD and roaming calls within the country. There is also 100 SMS free per day for 84 days and subscription to free live TV, movies and more via Vodafone Play app. As mentioned before, this new prepaid pack comes with a validity of 84 days and it rivals Jio’s Rs 399 prepaid pack which offers 1.5GB data per day and has 84 days validity as well.

Vodafone vs Reliance Jio vs Airtel: Prepaid plans with 1GB data per day or more

While Vodafone is trying to compete with Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel in the space where operators offer over 1.5GB data per day, the company seems to be failing to match its rivals in terms of benefits. For instance, Reliance Jio has two plans with 84 days validity that offer more data than Vodafone and are cheaper as well.

Reliance Jio‘s Rs 399 prepaid pack comes with 84 days validity and offers 1.5GB data per day. The plan offers total benefit of 126GB and also offers truly unlimited voice plans and 100 SMS per day. With Rs 448 prepaid plan, the telecom player offers 2GB data per day or a total of 168GB data for a period of 84 days. This plan also comes with unlimited voice calls, 100 SMS per day and subscription to Jio apps.

Airtel has a Rs 399 prepaid plan with a validity of 84 days where customers get 1GB data per day, unlimited local, STD and roaming incoming and outgoing calls. With the plan, customers also get 100 SMS per day. The Rs 448 prepaid plan from Bharti Airtel comes with 82 days validity and offers 1.5GB data per day. In comparison, neither Airtel nor Vodafone match Jio in terms of benefits.