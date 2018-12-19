Vodafone New Year Offer: Get Amazon Pay voucher worth Rs 30 on select prepaid recharge plans

The Indian telecom space is currently going through a very competitive phase where telcos are trying hard to match the benefits offered by the rivals. And while they are also finding it difficult to generate revenues with this ongoing price vs data war, telcos have introduced minimum prepaid recharge plans starting at Rs 35. These plans offer talktime, data, and 28 days validity.

By introducing minimum prepaid recharge plans, telecom operators are hoping to get more subscribers to pay a monthly cost to ensure their connection remains active. And to further encourage users to make these monthly recharges, Vodafone has introduced a “New Year Offer.” Valid till January 10 2019, users will get Amazon Pay voucher worth Rs 30 on making a prepaid recharge.

Watch: OnePlus 6T – Warp Charge vs Dash Charge Compared

The Amazon Pay balance can be used on the platform to make prepaid recharges, or utility bill payments, or even to purchase products from Amazon India. To be eligible for the voucher, you’ll have to make a minimum recharge of Rs 95 or above on your Vodafone prepaid number.

For instance, if you make a recharge of Rs 95, you get 500MB 3G / 4G data, and a talktime of Rs 95. Under this plan, all local and outgoing calls will be charged at 30 paise per minute. While the plan also comes with a validity of 28 days, it does not come bundled free SMS. After the cashback of Rs 30 in the form of Amazon Pay voucher, the effective cost comes down to Rs 65.