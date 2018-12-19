comscore
Vodafone New Year Offer: Get Amazon Pay voucher worth Rs 30 on select prepaid recharge plans

The amount can be used for making purchases using Amazon Pay wallet.

  Published: December 19, 2018 9:43 AM IST
The Indian telecom space is currently going through a very competitive phase where telcos are trying hard to match the benefits offered by the rivals. And while they are also finding it difficult to generate revenues with this ongoing price vs data war, telcos have introduced minimum prepaid recharge plans starting at Rs 35. These plans offer talktime, data, and 28 days validity.

By introducing minimum prepaid recharge plans, telecom operators are hoping to get more subscribers to pay a monthly cost to ensure their connection remains active. And to further encourage users to make these monthly recharges, Vodafone has introduced a “New Year Offer.” Valid till January 10 2019, users will get Amazon Pay voucher worth Rs 30 on making a prepaid recharge.

The Amazon Pay balance can be used on the platform to make prepaid recharges, or utility bill payments, or even to purchase products from Amazon India. To be eligible for the voucher, you’ll have to make a minimum recharge of Rs 95 or above on your Vodafone prepaid number.

For instance, if you make a recharge of Rs 95, you get 500MB 3G / 4G data, and a talktime of Rs 95. Under this plan, all local and outgoing calls will be charged at 30 paise per minute. While the plan also comes with a validity of 28 days, it does not come bundled free SMS. After the cashback of Rs 30 in the form of Amazon Pay voucher, the effective cost comes down to Rs 65.

  Published Date: December 19, 2018 9:43 AM IST

हिंदी समाचार

Oppo A83, Oppo F9 और Oppo F9 Pro की कीमत में हुई कटौती

नूबिया रेड मैजिक गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन 8GB रैम के साथ भारत में हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और कीमत

गूगल और फेसबुक नियम उल्लंघन पर 450,000 डॉलर का करेंगे भुगतान

साउथ कोरियन सबवे पर स्पॉट हुआ Samsung Galaxy S10

Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 को मिली नई अपडेट, कैमरा परफॉर्मेंस के साथ सिस्टम में हुए कई सुधार

