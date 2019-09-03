Vodafone now launches Vodafone Play mobile website for its subscribers

Vodafone Idea, which has its own on-demand video application Vodafone Play, will now offer the content through a mobile website. The telecom operator has launched the Vodafone Play mobile website for the subscribers to access curated on-demand video content through mobile internet browser. Which means they are no longer required to download the app.

The Vodafone Play app and website offers curated OTT content as well as Live TV channels. Similar to most other telecom operators, the Vodafone content library includes Bollywood, Hollywood, regional & international originals as well as movies, TV shows, live TV, web series and more. It offers aggregated content for some of the popular apps liked ZEE5, SonyLIV, ALT Balaji, Shemaroo Me, Sun NXT, Eros Now, Hungama, HOOQ, Hoichoi and more, reports TelecomTalk.

Unlike Reliance Jio, Vodafone doesn’t offer the service for free. The app is currently available to Vodafone subscribers on Android 4.1 and iOS 7.0 above devices. On the other hand, Reliance Jio offers bundled content for all unlimited plans. These bundled include JioTV app, which offers Live TV, and on-demand content service with JioCinema.

The Vodafone Play app offers more than 300 Live TV channels. In order to get the Play service, the subscriber are required to send the keyword “PLAY” to 199. The subscriber will then receive a link via SMS/WAP push which will direct them to Google play or Apple App Store for downloading the app.

The about section for the app notes that it “has been designed as a one-stop entertainment destination for Vodafone subscribers to enjoy streaming their favorite content; be it Live TV, popular shows, latest movies or trending music videos.”