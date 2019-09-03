comscore Vodafone now launches Vodafone Play mobile website for its subscribers
  • Home
  • News
  • Vodafone now launches Vodafone Play mobile website for its subscribers
News

Vodafone now launches Vodafone Play mobile website for its subscribers

News

Vodafone Play app and website offers curated OTT content as well as Live TV channels. Similar to most other telecom operators, the Vodafone content library includes Bollywood, Hollywood, regional & international originals as well as movies, TV shows, live TV, web series and more.

  • Published: September 3, 2019 12:07 PM IST
vodafone-play-app

Vodafone Idea, which has its own on-demand video application Vodafone Play, will now offer the content through a mobile website. The telecom operator has launched the Vodafone Play mobile website for the subscribers to access curated on-demand video content through mobile internet browser. Which means they are no longer required to download the app.

The Vodafone Play app and website offers curated OTT content as well as Live TV channels. Similar to most other telecom operators, the Vodafone content library includes Bollywood, Hollywood, regional & international originals as well as movies, TV shows, live TV, web series and more. It offers aggregated content for some of the popular apps liked ZEE5, SonyLIV, ALT Balaji, Shemaroo Me, Sun NXT, Eros Now, Hungama, HOOQ, Hoichoi and more, reports TelecomTalk.

Vodafone Idea minimum recharge plan down to Rs 20

Also Read

Vodafone Idea minimum recharge plan down to Rs 20

Unlike Reliance Jio, Vodafone doesn’t offer the service for free. The app is currently available to Vodafone subscribers on Android 4.1 and iOS 7.0 above devices. On the other hand, Reliance Jio offers bundled content for all unlimited plans. These bundled include JioTV app, which offers Live TV, and on-demand content service with JioCinema.

The Vodafone Play app offers more than 300 Live TV channels. In order to get the Play service, the subscriber are required to send the keyword “PLAY” to 199. The subscriber will then receive a link via SMS/WAP push which will direct them to Google play or Apple App Store for downloading the app.

Vodafone international roaming plans, voice and data benefits for postpaid users detailed

Also Read

Vodafone international roaming plans, voice and data benefits for postpaid users detailed

The about section for the app notes that it “has been designed as a one-stop entertainment destination for Vodafone subscribers to enjoy streaming their favorite content; be it Live TV, popular shows, latest movies or trending music videos.”

Story Timeline

  • Published Date: September 3, 2019 12:07 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Nokia 3310 Turns 19, and Twitter gets all nostalgic with 'Happy Birthday' tweets
thumb-img
News
Vivo V17 Pro coming with 32MP dual-selfie pop-up camera; India launch this month
thumb-img
News
Reliance JioFiber launching on September 5: All you need to know
thumb-img
News
Motorola One Action now available via open sale in India

Editor's Pick

Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
Deals
Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17 receive price cut on Amazon.in, Flipkart
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Most Popular

Realme 5 Pro Review

Xiaomi Mi A3 Review

Xiaomi Mi Band 4 Review

Tecno Spark Go First Impressions

Oppo Reno 2Z, Reno 2F First Impressions

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

Samsung DeX on Galaxy Note 10: Run Android apps on PC or TV

MediaTek takes on Qualcomm in the most significant way yet

Tata Sky Binge vs Dish TV d2h magic: Which one is better

Google AR Search lets you see life-sized 3D animals up-close

Vodafone vs Airtel: Best family plans for postpaid users

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone now launches Vodafone Play mobile website for its subscribers

News

Vodafone now launches Vodafone Play mobile website for its subscribers
Vodafone Idea minimum recharge plan down to Rs 20

News

Vodafone Idea minimum recharge plan down to Rs 20
Vodafone international roaming plans detailed

News

Vodafone international roaming plans detailed
Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

News

Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla
Vodafone brings back Rs 20 talk time plan for prepaid subscribers

News

Vodafone brings back Rs 20 talk time plan for prepaid subscribers

हिंदी समाचार

Motorola One Zoom बेंचमार्किंग बेवसाइट Geekbench पर लिस्ट हुआ, मेजर स्पेसिफिकेशंस सामने आईं

Gionee जल्द करेगा वापसी, Gionee M11 और Gionee M11s स्मार्टफोन को लॉन्च करेगी कंपनी

Vivo ने iQOO Pro 5G स्मार्टफोन की 4 घंटे में 2 लाख से ज्यादा यूनिट्स बेची

Flipstar sale का आज आखिरी दिन : OPPO F3 समेत TV और लैपटॉप मिल रहा है अट्रैक्टिव डिस्काउंट

OnePlus TV की स्पेसिफिकेशंस लॉन्च से पहले Amazon India पर हुई कंफर्म


News

OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
News
OnePlus Zen Mode app now available on Google Play Store
Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially

News

Oppo A9 2020 key specificatins teased officially
Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019

News

Huawei teases FreeBuds update with Kirin chipset at IFA 2019
Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works

News

Cheaper Samsung Galaxy Fold reportedly in the works
Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone

News

Here's the first look of Amazon Prime's 'The Family Man' shot using a OnePlus phone