Vodafone now offers 1.6GB daily data for Rs 209 monthly prepaid recharge

Vodafone’s monthly unlimited prepaid plan of Rs 209 now provides 1.6GB free 4G data to users for the full validity period. As per report, the telecom operator will now offer 1.6GB daily data benefit for the same 28 days alongside other existing benefits. There are a wide-range of unlimited prepaid plans in Vodafone’s portfolio, and the Rs 209 plan sits sweetly between the Rs 199 and Rs 229 prepaid plans.

Vodafone Rs 209 plan details

The Rs 209 prepaid recharge plan for Vodafone customers comes with a 28-day validity and offers 1.6GB daily data. Other benefits of the Rs 209 plan include unlimited voice calling without any FUP limit and 100 SMSes per day for 28 days. Only Vodafone has a Rs 209 prepaid plan, which available across circles, reports TelecomTalk. The subsidiary Idea does offer similar prepaid recharge, but it is only for the select circles.

Vodafone has four unlimited prepaid monthly combo plans under Rs 250. These include Rs 169, Rs 199, Rs 209 and Rs 229 plans. Similarly, Bharti Airtel has only three monthly (28 days validity) prepaid plans around Rs 250 price range. These recharge options include Rs 169, Rs 199 and Rs 249.

Vodafone recently lowered the minimum recharge plan from Rs 24 to Rs 20. Now, the telecom operator is offering a Rs 59 prepaid recharge plan to its customers, but its a weekly plan. With this Vodafone plan, the company is giving 1GB data on a daily basis. This plan comes with a validity period of 7 days, which means you are getting a total of 7GB data. Vodafone’s Rs 59 prepaid plan only ships with data benefits and no other freebees.