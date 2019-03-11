comscore
Vodafone now offers free Zomato Gold subscription with its postpaid plans worth more than Rs 499

Vodafone has previously offered a number of bundled benefits including free Amazon Prime and Netflix subscription for its RED postpaid members.

  • Published: March 11, 2019 10:17 AM IST
Zomato-Gold-RED-Vodafone-Postpaid-Womens-day

Image credit: Vodafone

Vodafone India has just revealed a new offer for its postpaid users in the market. As part of the offer, Vodafone India is now offering free Zomato Gold subscription along with plans worth more than Rs 499. According to the information revealed, the Zomato Gold subscription will be valid for six months for Vodafone RED postpaid customers. This means that any Vodafone RED postpaid plan subscriber up to Rs 2,999 can redeem the six-month Zomato Gold subscription and save on paying for the annual membership worth Rs 1,800 providing an effective benefit of worth Rs 900.

According to a report by TelecomTalk, the telecom giant launched this offer on International Women’s Day. For the people who may not be aware with the Zomato Gold, its a premium subscription-based service by Zomato with a number of benefits including discounts at partner Zomato restaurants. It is worth noting that the company has previously offered a number of bundled benefits including free Amazon Prime subscription for its RED postpaid members with plans starting from Rs 399.

Vodafone RED postpaid plan Zomato Gold subscription activation

One important thing to note about the free six-month subscription for Zomato Gold is that it is only available for new postpaid subscribers. This means that in case you have just subscribed to an eligible Vodafone RED postpaid plan then after the SIM is activated, you will get the unique invite code on an SMS. Once the eligible user receives the code, they need to install the Zomato app.

After downloading the Zomato app, the user needs to tap on the Zomato Gold banner in the app and then enter the invite code from the SMS. Once the invite code is entered, the user just needs to follow the instructions on the screen. As previously reported, the company is also offering free Netflix membership along with a Vodafone RED postpaid plan worth more than Rs 999.

  • Published Date: March 11, 2019 10:17 AM IST

Vodafone now offers free Zomato Gold subscription with its postpaid plans worth more than Rs 499

