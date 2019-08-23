comscore Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla
Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

Vodafone saw speeds rising by a remarkable 23.6 percent since January 2019. Mobile download speeds of Idea improved month-on-month with a year-over-year improvement of 51.2 percent.

  • Published: August 23, 2019 5:39 PM IST
Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

Broadband speed tester Ookla revealed that Vodafone has emerged as the fastest 4G network in Delhi. As per Ookla’s findings, Vodafone SuperNet 4G speeds are the highest compared to all other operators in Delhi NCR. Vodafone and Idea’s data performance has benefited by their merger and both brands show notable improvement, it said.

“With 10 telecom circles and many parts of Delhi NCR fully integrated, Vodafone Idea customers are experiencing the benefits of a unified and future-ready digital network,” said Vishant Vora, the company CTO. The telco has also completed network integration in East Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida and Ghaziabad regions.

Vodafone speed report by Ookla detailed

This Ookla report maps speeds across Indian telecom operators from August 2018 to July 2019. Vodafone saw a decline in average mobile speed from November 2018 through January 2019. The company did see a recovery, with speeds rising by a remarkable 23.6 percent. Meanwhile, mobile download speeds of Idea improved month-on-month with a year-over-year improvement of 51.2 percent.

On an overall industry front mobile download speeds across all mobile operators have improved. Airtel continued to hold the title of being the fastest operator in the timeframe in question.

Competitor internet speeds

While Airtel’s download speed increased 7.7 percent, Reliance Jio download speed went up 10.8 percent during the same period. Airtel had the highest Acceptable Speed Ratio (ASR) in every single month, with an ASR for the year of 70.4 percent. Despite a dip in January, Vodafone had the second-highest ASR throughout the year with an average ASR of 60.3 percent. Reliance Jio held the third place for ASR with 54.5 percent.

ASR is a term used to measure a mobile operator’s performance on how consistently they are able to provide speeds at or above 5Mbps, which is fast enough for consumers to reliably use mobile devices to stream HD video, Ookla said in its report.

India mobile internet speed index

Overall, average mobile download speeds in India increased by 16.2 percent last year. This is an improvement of less than 1.5 Mbps over 12 months. Looking at the Speedtest Global Index, India ranks poorly for mobile download speed.  Compared with neighboring countries, India fell further behind throughout the past year.

Meanwhile, India’s download speed over fixed broadband achieved a 25.3 percent increase during the past 12 months with 6.21Mbps improvement, Jio saw the largest increase in average download speed over fixed broadband among top providers with a 120.1 percent increase.

Increase in other players fixed broadband download speed performance includes BSNL with 74.2 percent, GTPL with 32.1 percent, Airtel with 23.8 percent, YOU Broadband with 13.9 percent, and ACT with 12.0 percent respectively. Hathway’s average download speed over fixed broadband, however, fell at 0.2 percent.

With inputs from IANS.

  • Published Date: August 23, 2019 5:39 PM IST

Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

Vodafone now the fastest 4G network in Delhi-NCR: Ookla

