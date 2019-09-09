Vodafone recently lowered the minimum recharge plan from Rs 24 to Rs 20. Now, the telecom operator is offering a Rs 59 prepaid recharge plan to its customers. With this Vodafone plan, the company is giving 1GB data on a daily basis. This plan comes with a validity period of 7 days, which means you are getting a total of 7GB data. Vodafone’s Rs 59 prepaid plan only ships with data benefits.

Comparatively, Reliance Jio’s Rs 52 prepaid recharge plan ships with only 1.05GB data for the entire validity period. This Reliance Jio plan comes with a validity period of 7 days, which means you are getting nearly getting 150MB data on a daily basis. But, it is important to note that apart from the data, you also get unlimited voice call benefits, unlike the Vodafone Rs 59 prepaid plan. Moreover, the plan also includes SMS benefits as well as complimentary Jio apps subscription access.

Separately, there is also a Vodafone Filmy plan, which will cost Rs 16. With this plan, the company is offering 1GB data for a single day, TelecomTalk reports. On an unrelated note, Vodafone Idea, which has its own on-demand video application Vodafone Play, now offers the content via a mobile website. The company recently launched its Vodafone Play mobile website for users to access curated on-demand video content via mobile internet browser.

This further means they are no longer required to download the app. The Vodafone Play app and website offers curated OTT content as well as Live TV channels. Similar to most other telecom operators, the Vodafone content library includes Bollywood, Hollywood, regional & international originals as well as movies, TV shows, live TV, web series and more. It offers aggregated content for some of the popular apps liked ZEE5, SonyLIV, ALT Balaji, Shemaroo Me, Sun NXT, Eros Now, Hungama, HOOQ, Hoichoi and more