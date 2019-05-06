Vodafone offers doorstep delivery to new prepaid customers with Rs 249 plan: Here is how to avail

Vodafone has emerged as the bigger player in the combined entity of Vodafone Idea Limited. The company has constantly revamped its offerings by introducing new plans and changing its existing plans to stay competitive against the likes of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Now, in an effort to add new subscribers and retain its existing subscribers, the company has made the prospect of seamless transition to its network possible with a offering called free doorstep delivery of prepaid SIM card. The network is not the first to offer such a service.

Vodafone now lets customers order a prepaid SIM card to their doorstep as part of a delivery network. Customers can now visit Vodafone India’s website and navigate to the prepaid account section where they will see the option to get SIM delivered to their doorstep. The service is being offered to new customers who want to buy a new Vodafone prepaid SIM card. It is available only to those who purchase a new SIM card from the website, and avail recommended recharge pack.

The selection of the SIM card from the website with recommended recharge plan will result in free doorstep delivery and a hassle free activation. In order to avail the offer, customers need to enter their name, email address, mobile number and delivery pincode on the website. Once customers enter these details, Vodafone will check whether or not it will be able to deliver the SIM card to your area of residence, as indicated in the previous step.

If your area of residence is serviced by the company then you will be able to order the SIM with a recommended plan of Rs 249. The Rs 249 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day and has a validity of 28 days. The plan also comes with unlimited local and STD calls and free SMS options as well. Once the validity of this plan expires, Vodafone customers will be able to choose from the many plans it has to offer to prepaid subscribers. Vodafone’s prepaid talktime plan starts from Rs 10 while unlimited plans start from Rs 9 for one day validity.