comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vodafone offers doorstep delivery to new prepaid customers with Rs 249 plan: Here is how to avail
News

Vodafone offers doorstep delivery to new prepaid customers with Rs 249 plan: Here is how to avail

News

Vodafone has begun offering free doorstep delivery offer to new prepaid customers in select areas.

  • Published: May 6, 2019 10:53 AM IST
vodafone-sim-card-stock-image-bgr-india

Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

Vodafone has emerged as the bigger player in the combined entity of Vodafone Idea Limited. The company has constantly revamped its offerings by introducing new plans and changing its existing plans to stay competitive against the likes of Bharti Airtel and Reliance Jio. Now, in an effort to add new subscribers and retain its existing subscribers, the company has made the prospect of seamless transition to its network possible with a offering called free doorstep delivery of prepaid SIM card. The network is not the first to offer such a service.

Vodafone now lets customers order a prepaid SIM card to their doorstep as part of a delivery network. Customers can now visit Vodafone India’s website and navigate to the prepaid account section where they will see the option to get SIM delivered to their doorstep. The service is being offered to new customers who want to buy a new Vodafone prepaid SIM card. It is available only to those who purchase a new SIM card from the website, and avail recommended recharge pack.

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 in May 2019: A look at data, voice and SMS benefits

Also Read

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 in May 2019: A look at data, voice and SMS benefits

The selection of the SIM card from the website with recommended recharge plan will result in free doorstep delivery and a hassle free activation. In order to avail the offer, customers need to enter their name, email address, mobile number and delivery pincode on the website. Once customers enter these details, Vodafone will check whether or not it will be able to deliver the SIM card to your area of residence, as indicated in the previous step.

Watch: Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro First Look

If your area of residence is serviced by the company then you will be able to order the SIM with a recommended plan of Rs 249. The Rs 249 prepaid plan offers 1.5GB of data per day and has a validity of 28 days. The plan also comes with unlimited local and STD calls and free SMS options as well. Once the validity of this plan expires, Vodafone customers will be able to choose from the many plans it has to offer to prepaid subscribers. Vodafone’s prepaid talktime plan starts from Rs 10 while unlimited plans start from Rs 9 for one day validity.

  • Published Date: May 6, 2019 10:53 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Apex Legends has so far banned over 700,000 cheaters
Gaming
Apex Legends has so far banned over 700,000 cheaters
Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on sale at 12PM today

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on sale at 12PM today

Vodafone offers doorstep delivery to new prepaid customers

News

Vodafone offers doorstep delivery to new prepaid customers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched into space

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched into space

Samsung working on under display camera solution

News

Samsung working on under display camera solution

Most Popular

Xiaomi Redmi 7 Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 Review

Xiaomi Redmi Y3 Review

Oppo A5s Review

Xiaomi Redmi 7, Redmi Y3 Hands-On and First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on sale at 12PM today

Vodafone offers doorstep delivery to new prepaid customers

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched into space

Samsung working on under display camera solution

Vivo V15 Pro to launch in India soon

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone offers doorstep delivery to new prepaid customers

News

Vodafone offers doorstep delivery to new prepaid customers
Cyclone Fani: Vodafone Idea initiates contingency measures for subscribers in Odisha

News

Cyclone Fani: Vodafone Idea initiates contingency measures for subscribers in Odisha
Cyclone Fani: How Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users

News

Cyclone Fani: How Vodafone Idea and Airtel are helping users
Idea offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling for 365 days

News

Idea offers 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling for 365 days
Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 in May 2019

News

Best prepaid recharge plans under Rs 100 in May 2019

हिंदी समाचार

Flipkart Summer Carnival : इन डिवाइस पर मिल रहा है धमाकेदार डिस्काउंट

Xiaomi का 4,499 रुपये में ये है भारत का सबसे सस्ता स्मार्टफोन, इस फोन को और भी सस्ता ऐसे खरीदें

Vivo V15 Pro स्मार्टफोन का 8GB रैम वेरिएंट भारत में जल्द होगा लॉन्च

Realme 3 Pro Sale : आज दोपहर 12 बजे सेल पर आएगा Realme 3 Pro, जानें कीमत और ऑफर

Amazon Summer Sale 2019 : Xiaomi का यह स्मार्टफोन 8 हजार रुपये से कम कीमत में आज दोपहर 12 बजे बिक्री के लिए होगा उपलब्ध, जानें कीमत और ऑफर्स

News

Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on sale at 12PM today
News
Xiaomi Redmi 7 to go on sale at 12PM today
Vodafone offers doorstep delivery to new prepaid customers

News

Vodafone offers doorstep delivery to new prepaid customers
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched into space

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 launched into space
Samsung working on under display camera solution

News

Samsung working on under display camera solution
Vivo V15 Pro to launch in India soon

News

Vivo V15 Pro to launch in India soon