Vodafone offers free 4GB high-speed internet data to subscribers upgrading from 3G to 4G SIM

Vodafone customers who upgrade to the 4G SIM will also witness higher call quality and other benefits which 4G brings on the table.

  • Published: April 2, 2019 11:56 AM IST
Vodafone seems to be leveraging Reliance Jio’s old strategy. The telecom company is reportedly offering new 4G customers free 4GB of high-speed internet data. Those upgrading to the 4G SIM will also witness higher call quality and other benefits which 4G brings on the table. Furthermore, those Vodafone subscribers who have a VoLTE compatible phone will be able to experience VoLTE calls as well, which offer much better audio quality. You can now also access the company’s Vodafone Play app, which offers users a range of content.

Besides, the telecom company will soon offer a 50 percent discount on an annual Amazon Prime membership as part of Amazon Prime for Youth offer for Vodafone prepaid subscribers. This offer will be valid in the age range of 18-24, telecomtalk.info reports. The cost of Amazon Prime membership is Rs 999 on an annual basis, which means that subscribers can get the membership for Rs 499. With this membership, one will also be able to access Amazon Prime Video as well as Prime Music.

Apple iPhone 7 now made locally in India

Apple iPhone 7 now made locally in India

Separately, there is a Rs 255 prepaid Vodafone plan, under which you can get 2GB of 4G data per day, unlimited local, STD and roaming voice call benefits along with 100 SMSes each day. This plan comes with a validity period of 28 days. Comparatively, with Rs 198 prepaid plan, Reliance Jio is offering its subscribers 2GB of daily 4G data, unlimited local and national voice calls, 100 SMSes per day.

Similar to Vodafone, here also you get the company’s digital services, which includes JioTV, JioCinema, JioXpressNews, JioCloud, and more. If you are interested in Airtel’s prepaid plan, then you can get 2GB of 4G/3G daily data, 100 daily national SMS and unlimited local, STD and roaming calls for close to Rs 250. This plan is valid for 28 days and is originally available for Rs 249. On buying this plan, you can get free access to Airtel’s digital content streaming apps, including Airtel TV and Wynk.

