Vodafone Paytm cashback offer can help save up to Rs 2,500

Vodafone Paytm cashback offer allows users to save up to Rs 2,500; details

According to Paytm, Vodafone users will get Rs 15 as cashback on a successful recharge on the platform. Beyond this, existing Paytm users can get Paytm Movie, Flight, Bus or Paytm First vouchers for the rest of the Rs 2,485.

  • Published: February 11, 2020 10:19 AM IST
Vodafone Paytm Offer

Telecommunication giant Vodafone India seems to have teamed up with payments and e-commerce platform Paytm for a new offer. As part of the new Paytm cashback offer, users can save up to Rs 2,500 while paying their bills. In addition to the bill payment, this offer is also applicable for users who just want to recharge their smartphones. As part of the offer, Paytm shared all the details about the offer on a dedicated web page. The company revealed that this offer is available both for new as well as existing users. Now, let’s take a look at the finer details of the offer.

Vodafone Paytm cashback offer details

According to Paytm, users will get Rs 15 as cashback on a successful recharge on the platform. Beyond this, users can get Paytm Movie, Flight, Bus or Paytm First vouchers for the rest of the Rs 2,485. It is worth noting that the cashback offer is only applicable for select users. Beyond this, each user can only avail the offer once during the duration of this offer. The minimum amount of recharge needs to Rs 149 to be eligible for the benefits of the offer. Paytm also clarified that this offer is present for a limited period of time.

Taking a closer look at the offer, new Paytm users need to apply the code “VODANEW2500” to get the benefits. Existing Paytm users need to enter the promotion code “VODA2500” to get benefits of this offer. It is also worth noting that both these promo codes are essential to get the cashback. In case the user wins something, Paytm will send the rewards “within 24 hours” of the transaction.

Inspecting the rules and rewards for new and existing Paytm offers does outline some differences. New Paytm users will get a flat Rs 30 cashback in contrast to the Rs 15 for existing users. The rest of the details are identical between both the offers.

