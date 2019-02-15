comscore
Vodafone Rs 649 postpaid plan: Offers 90GB data, iPhone upgrade program and more

Vodafone's new postpaid plan also includes unlimited national roaming and 200GB data rollover.

  • Published: February 15, 2019 1:29 PM IST
Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

Over the past few months, we have seen telcos come up with a number of new prepaid plans, while also revising a lot of their existing plans to offer better benefits. However, its been a long time since companies revised their postpaid offering. Now, Vodafone has added a new postpaid plan to its portfolio which offers a number of benefits worth Rs 11,498 to the users.

Spotted by TelecomTalk, the plan is called RED iPhone Forever, and is priced at Rs 649 per month. In terms of benefits, it includes unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The plan also includes unlimited national roaming. Talking about data benefits, the plan includes 90GB monthly 2G/3G/4G data, along with data rollover option for up to 200GB.

Vodafone has also included complimentary 12 months subscription to Vodafone Play where uses can watch live TV and movies for free. Users also get one-year Amazon Prime subscription where they can get two-day deliveries for free, along with an access to content on Amazon Prime Video.

There is also iPhone Forever program, which is a part of postpaid plans above Rs 649. Say you happen to accidentally drop your iPhone, replacing the display, panel and anything else that got damaged would cost about Rs 15,000 or more. However, with the iPhone Forever program, you can get your iPhone repaired or replaced by paying a service handling fee of Rs 2,000 + GST.

Further there are buyback offers too, where you can replace your existing iPhone for a new iPhone. Eligible models for replacement, upgrade and repair include iPhone 5S and above, that have been purchased from authorized retailer and under 18 months. Smartphones over 18 months will not be eligible for replacement, but you can still get them repaired and upgraded. You can also avail pick-up and drop facility if you wish to avail the iPhone Forever program.

  • Published Date: February 15, 2019 1:29 PM IST

