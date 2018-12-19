Vodafone debuts Rs 398 prepaid plan with unlimited calls, 96.6GB data

Vodafone, along with other telecom operators, are introducing new prepaid plans from time to time, and also revising some of their plans with improved benefits. Now, Vodafone has debuted a prepaid plan priced at Rs 398 which offers unlimited local and national calling, and unlimited roaming.

The Vodafone Rs 398 prepaid plan also includes 1.4GB daily 3G/4G data. The plan comes with a validity of 69 days, which means users can download a total of up to 96.6GB data through the validity period. Sadly, unlike other plans, this one does not come bundled with daily free SMS.

It is also important to note that this is not an open market plan, and is a part of segmented offering. This means, not everyone will be able to get the benefits of this plan. Also, it is only available for users in Mumbai, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

In regions like Rajasthan, Haryana, Assam, West Bengal, Kolkata, and Andhra Pradesh, the plan is priced at Rs 399, and comes with 70 days validity. Similarly, in North East and Delhi, the plan is priced at Rs 396.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the same plan is priced at Rs 399, offers 100 free SMS daily, and unlimited local and national calls. In terms of data benefits, you do get 1.4GB data daily, but at 2G speeds. Similarly, in UP East, the plan includes unlimited calls and 100 free SMS, but data is not included.

Recently, Vodafone debuted Rs 169 prepaid plan which comes with 28 days validity, 1GB daily data, unlimited local and national calls, and 100 free SMS daily. The telco also revised Rs 199 and Rs 399 prepaid plans. The Rs 199 plan now offers 1.5GB daily 2G/3G/4G data, 28 days, unlimited local and national calling, and unlimited SMS (100 per day). Earlier, the plan used to offer 1.4GB daily data, so with the revision, users will now get 100MB more on a daily basis.

The Rs 399 prepaid plan, on the other hand, offers unlimited local and national calling, unlimited SMS (100 per day), and unlimited national roaming. Users also get 1GB daily data, and validity of 84 days. Earlier, the plan used to offer 1.4GB daily data and validity of 70 days.