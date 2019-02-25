comscore
News

Vodafone revises Rs 509 prepaid plan; offers 9GB extra data, unlimited calls and more

The Vodafone plan includes unlimited local and national calling, and unlimited national roaming.

  • Published: February 25, 2019 10:24 AM IST
vodafone-sim-card-stock-image-bgr-india

Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

Vodafone has recently introduced new prepaid plans with long-term and yearly validity. The telecom operator has also revised some of its existing plans to offer more data. These include the Rs 209 and Rs 479 prepaid plans which now offer up to 8.4GB extra data. Now, Vodafone has revised the Rs 509 prepaid plan to offer 9GB additional data.

The prepaid plan comes with unlimited local and national calling without any FUP. The plan also includes unlimited roaming within India, and outgoing calls outside home circle will also be free of cost. With a validity of 90 days, the plan also comes with 100 free SMS daily, both local and national.

First reported by TelecomTalk, the Rs 509 prepaid plan has now been revised to offer 1.5GB daily data. Previously, the plan used to offer 1.4GB daily data, which means, users now get 100MB more on a daily basis, and 9GB extra data throughout the validity. Once the daily limit is over, user can continue browsing internet at high-speed, but at an additional cost of 50p per MB. The plan also includes complimentary access to Vodafone Play where users can stream Live TV, movies and more for free.

As mentioned above, Vodafone also recently launched an affordable prepaid plan priced at Rs 119, offering 1GB data and virtually unlimited voice calling (local and national). The plan comes with a validity of 28 days.

Talking about the other plans, the Rs 209 prepaid plan offers a validity of 28 days, and comes with 1.6GB daily data. The Rs 479 plan, on the other hand, offers 84 days validity and it also offers 1.6GB daily data. Other benefits such as unlimited calls without any FUP, 100 local and national SMS daily, remain the same across both plans.

  Published Date: February 25, 2019 10:24 AM IST

