Vodafone debuts Rs 1,499 yearly prepaid plan with unlimited calling, daily data and more

It is an open market plan available for all Vodafone prepaid users across India.

  Published: January 12, 2019 2:38 PM IST
Vodafone has been on a roll off late. The telecom operator has recently revised a number of prepaid plans to offer better benefits to the subscribers. Vodafone has also removed FUP from unlimited calling plans, offering virtually unlimited local and national calling. Now, the company has debuted a yearly plan priced at Rs 1,499, which is valid for 365 days. The plans also include Vodafone Play subscription and unlimited national roaming.

Talking about benefits, the plan offers virtually unlimited local and national outgoing calls. Subscribers also get 100 free SMS daily, and there are no blackout days either. In terms of data benefits, the plan offers 1GB high-speed 3G / 4G data daily, which means users can download up to 365GB data through the validity period. Once the daily limit of 1GB is hit, users can continue with high-speed downloads by paying 50 paise per MB.

Vodafone Idea does away with FUP limits on unlimited calling prepaid plans

The Vodafone plan with compete with Rs 1,699 plan from Reliance Jio. Under this plan, Jio users get unlimited local and national calls without any FUP, and 100 local and national SMS daily. The plan includes access to JioTV, JioMovies and JioSaavn Music, among other apps.

Vodafone Idea, Airtel minimum prepaid recharge combo packs have a fine print you likely don't know about

The Jio plan comes with 365 days validity, and offers unlimited high-speed data capped at 1.5GB per day. This means, users can download up to 547.5GB data through the validity at 4G speeds. Also, once the daily limit is hit, the speed can be throttled down to 64Kbps until midnight.

