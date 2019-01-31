comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vodafone brings Rs 1,699 annual prepaid plan with 1GB daily data, unlimited calls; discontinues Rs 1,499 plan
News

Vodafone brings Rs 1,699 annual prepaid plan with 1GB daily data, unlimited calls; discontinues Rs 1,499 plan

News

The plan also includes access to Vodafone Play where you can watch movies, and live TV for free.

  • Published: January 31, 2019 9:02 AM IST
vodafone-stcok-image

Vodafone has been going quite aggressive with its prepaid plans since the merger with Idea Cellular. In the last couple of weeks itself, the company introduced a bunch of plans, and also reintroduced top-up talk time recharges. Now, Vodafone has debuted Rs 1,699 prepaid plan with yearly validity, calling and data benefits.

As it is a yearly plan, it comes with a validity of 365 days. Just like other unlimited plans, the Rs 1,699 plan also comes with unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, and 100 free SMS daily. Talking about data, it offers 1GB daily 3G / 4G data, and after the FUP is hit, users can continue high-speed downloads at 50p per MB. Users also get complimentary access to Vodafone Play where they can watch live TV and movies on the go.

Vodafone debuts Rs 50 top-up; Rs 100, Rs 500 full talk time prepaid recharges

Also Read

Vodafone debuts Rs 50 top-up; Rs 100, Rs 500 full talk time prepaid recharges

A couple of weeks ago, Vodafone had launched Rs 1.499 plan with same benefits, but at the time of filing this copy, the same plan seemed discontinued. It is likely that the Rs 1,699 plan is a replacement for Rs 1,499 plan. Talking about competition, both Airtel and Reliance Jio also have their respective yearly plans priced at Rs 1,699.

Vodafone's new Rs 479 prepaid plan announced with 1.6GB data per day

Also Read

Vodafone's new Rs 479 prepaid plan announced with 1.6GB data per day

Airtel’s Rs 1,699 plan also offers the same benefits as Vodafone’s, you get 1GB daily data, unlimited local and national calling, 100 free SMS daily and 365 days validity. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has slightly better benefits with its Rs 1,699 plan. Users get unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS, and 365 days validity. However, the plan bundles 1.5GB daily data, and once the FUP is hit, the speed is throttled down to 64Kbps.

Vodafone Rs 154 prepaid plan with 184 days validity, 600 local calling minutes announced

Also Read

Vodafone Rs 154 prepaid plan with 184 days validity, 600 local calling minutes announced

As mentioned above, Vodafone also recently introduced three new top-up recharges. The first one is priced at Rs 50, which gives talk time of Rs 39.7, the other two are priced at Rs 100 and Rs 500, both offering full talk time. Vodafone also introduced Rs 24 prepaid recharge for users who just want to extend their prepaid validity by 28 days. There is also Rs 154 prepaid recharge that offers a validity of 6 months.

  • Published Date: January 31, 2019 9:02 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues
thumb-img
News
Uber announces UberBOAT and UberBOAT XL in Mumbai
thumb-img
News
Microsoft's Windows 10 October 2018 update is now the least successful release
thumb-img
News
DxOMark rates Poco F1 better than Google Pixel and Nokia 8 Sirocco; behind iPhone 8

Sponsored

Most Popular

Honor View20 Camera Review

Samsung Galaxy M10, Galaxy M20 First Impressions

Realme Buds Review

Fitbit Charge 3 Review

GOQii Stride Review

OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues

A 'Karma' iPhone spy tool allowed UAE to access data of iOS users: Report

Google+ to stop some features from next week; death scheduled for April 2

Vodafone Rs 1,699 yearly prepaid plan with 1GB daily data launched

Trai asks DTH firms to honor commitment on long-duration packs

As internet user base grows there's a need to create social media apps for regional language users

Hole-punch display: A look at the latest buzzword around smartphone camera and display design

A look at future trends of TV market in India

The impending challenge of marrying Artificial Intelligence with privacy

5 steps to wean yourself from tech and social media addiction

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone Rs 1,699 yearly prepaid plan with 1GB daily data launched

News

Vodafone Rs 1,699 yearly prepaid plan with 1GB daily data launched
Trai asks DTH firms to honor commitment on long-duration packs

News

Trai asks DTH firms to honor commitment on long-duration packs
Step-by-step guide to selecting channels for your Airtel Digital TV

How To

Step-by-step guide to selecting channels for your Airtel Digital TV
BSNL extends 25% cashback offer on broadband plans till February 28

News

BSNL extends 25% cashback offer on broadband plans till February 28
Vodafone reintroduces Rs 50, 100 and Rs 500 top-up talk time recharges

News

Vodafone reintroduces Rs 50, 100 and Rs 500 top-up talk time recharges

हिंदी समाचार

Airtel Digital TV: ट्राई के नियमों के मुताबिक ऐसे करें चैनलों का सिलेक्शन, नहीं बंद होगा TV

Huawei Y6 Pro (2019) स्मार्टफोन हुआ लॉन्च, जानें स्पेसिफिकेशंस और फीचर्स

2018 में 90% कार सेल्स में डिजिटल मीडियम का बड़ा रोल

आसुस Zenfone Max Pro M2 का 'Titanium' कलर वेरिएंट भारत में हुआ लॉन्च

इस तरह चलाइए रियलमी C1 में एक साथ दो फेसबुक या व्हाट्सएप अकाउंट

News

OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues
News
OnePlus pulls latest OxygenOS Open Beta update for OnePlus 5, 5T, 6 and 6T after issues
A 'Karma' iPhone spy tool allowed UAE to access data of iOS users: Report

News

A 'Karma' iPhone spy tool allowed UAE to access data of iOS users: Report
Google+ to stop some features from next week; death scheduled for April 2

News

Google+ to stop some features from next week; death scheduled for April 2
Vodafone Rs 1,699 yearly prepaid plan with 1GB daily data launched

News

Vodafone Rs 1,699 yearly prepaid plan with 1GB daily data launched
Trai asks DTH firms to honor commitment on long-duration packs

News

Trai asks DTH firms to honor commitment on long-duration packs