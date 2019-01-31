Vodafone brings Rs 1,699 annual prepaid plan with 1GB daily data, unlimited calls; discontinues Rs 1,499 plan

Vodafone has been going quite aggressive with its prepaid plans since the merger with Idea Cellular. In the last couple of weeks itself, the company introduced a bunch of plans, and also reintroduced top-up talk time recharges. Now, Vodafone has debuted Rs 1,699 prepaid plan with yearly validity, calling and data benefits.

As it is a yearly plan, it comes with a validity of 365 days. Just like other unlimited plans, the Rs 1,699 plan also comes with unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, and 100 free SMS daily. Talking about data, it offers 1GB daily 3G / 4G data, and after the FUP is hit, users can continue high-speed downloads at 50p per MB. Users also get complimentary access to Vodafone Play where they can watch live TV and movies on the go.

A couple of weeks ago, Vodafone had launched Rs 1.499 plan with same benefits, but at the time of filing this copy, the same plan seemed discontinued. It is likely that the Rs 1,699 plan is a replacement for Rs 1,499 plan. Talking about competition, both Airtel and Reliance Jio also have their respective yearly plans priced at Rs 1,699.

Airtel’s Rs 1,699 plan also offers the same benefits as Vodafone’s, you get 1GB daily data, unlimited local and national calling, 100 free SMS daily and 365 days validity. Reliance Jio, on the other hand, has slightly better benefits with its Rs 1,699 plan. Users get unlimited calling and 100 daily SMS, and 365 days validity. However, the plan bundles 1.5GB daily data, and once the FUP is hit, the speed is throttled down to 64Kbps.

As mentioned above, Vodafone also recently introduced three new top-up recharges. The first one is priced at Rs 50, which gives talk time of Rs 39.7, the other two are priced at Rs 100 and Rs 500, both offering full talk time. Vodafone also introduced Rs 24 prepaid recharge for users who just want to extend their prepaid validity by 28 days. There is also Rs 154 prepaid recharge that offers a validity of 6 months.