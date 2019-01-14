comscore
Vodafone debuts Rs 396 prepaid plan with unlimited calling, 96.6GB data and more

The plan is only available in select circles.

Following the footsteps of Reliance Jio and BSNL, Vodafone recently debuted a yearly plan priced at Rs 1,499 with unlimited calling and daily data benefits. The telco has also revised some of its prepaid plans to offer better benefits to the users. Now, Vodafone has introduced a new prepaid plan priced at Rs 396, which is valid for 69 days.

Spotted by Telecom Talk, the plan offers 1.4GB daily 3G / 4G data, allowing users to download up to 96.6GB data through the validity period. Once the daily limit is hit, users can continue high-speed downloads at the cost of 50 paise per MB. The plan also ships with unlimited local and national SMS with a daily cap of 100.

Lastly, the plan also offers unlimited local and national calling without any FUP, and unlimited national roaming. As of now, the Rs 396 plan is only applicable for select users in Delhi and NCR region. A plan with similar benefits is also available in Mumbai and Kolkata, but it is priced at Rs 398.

Vodafone also recently revised its Rs 399 prepaid plan to offer higher validity of 84 days (from 70 days it offered earlier). However, with increase in validity, the company reduced the daily data benefit from 1.4GB, to 1GB. The plan also bundles unlimited local and national SMS with a daily cap of 100.

Talking about the yearly plan from Vodafone, which is priced at Rs 1,499, it ships with 365 days validity, 100 daily SMS, and 1GB daily high-speed data. Users also get unlimited local and national calling without any FUP.

