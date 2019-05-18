comscore
Vodafone prepaid subscribers get 1.5GB daily data, unlimited calling for 365 days: How to avail

Idea Cellular, along with Citibank, recently announced an offer for its prepaid subscribers. This offer is now available to Vodafone prepaid users as well.

  Published: May 18, 2019 12:06 PM IST
Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

Earlier this month, Idea Cellular rolled out an offer for its subscribers in conjunction with Citibank. As a part of this offer, eligible Idea prepaid subscribers would get year-long data and call benefits. Now, this offer is being rolled out to Vodafone’s prepaid customers as well. Read on to find out how to avail this offer.

Vodafone Citibank Credit Card Offer: Details

Vodafone’s Citibank offer is exactly the same as what was being offered to Idea Cellular prepaid users, TelecomTalk reports. In essence subscribers will get to enjoy 1.5GB of daily data along with free unlimited voice calling for an entire year.

The offer is already live, and will only last till July 31, 2019. It also valid in select circles. These include Delhi, Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Pune, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Secunderabad, Chennai, Baroda, Coimbatore, Jaipur and Chandigarh. Do note that once you get this offer, your previous unlimited plan benefit will get forfeited.

Vodafone Citibank Credit Card Offer: How to avail

To be eligible for this offer, you will need to be an existing Vodafone prepaid user. You will then need to head over to Vodafone’s offers website to apply for a new Citi credit card. Once you receive the credit card, you will need to spend a minimum of Rs 4,000 to be eligible for this Vodafone offer.

The details of the offer mentions that the Rs 4,000 will need to be spent within 30 days of receiving the new credit card. Subscribers can decide to spend the whole amount in one go or cumulatively in the 30 days period. Doing this will make you eligible for the 1.5GB daily data, and free unlimited voice calling for a year.

  Published Date: May 18, 2019 12:06 PM IST

