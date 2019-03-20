comscore
Vodafone offers Amazon Prime at 50% discount to prepaid users: Here is how to claim

Vodafone already offers Amazon Prime annual subscription for free to select postpaid users.

  • Published: March 20, 2019 9:14 AM IST
Image Credit: Ritesh Bendre

Vodafone, like its rival Bharti Airtel, offers free subscription to Amazon Prime to its postpaid subscribers. While the offer is limited to postpaid users, the company does not want its prepaid users to feel left out. As a result, the UK-based telecom giant has introduced a new offer called the ‘Amazon Prime for Youth’ for its prepaid subscribers in the country. The offer is another addition to the growing competition between incumbent players where they are trying to woo new customers and retain old customers by offering free additional benefits like Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription.

Vodafone’s Amazon Prime for Youth Offer: All you need to know

The Amazon Prime for Youth offer, as the name implies, is being offered by Vodafone in collaboration with Amazon India. The Youth Offer will allow Vodafone prepaid users aged between 18 and 24 to avail Amazon Prime subscription for a year at half the price. It is important to note that the offer is applicable only for Vodafone’s prepaid customers and postpaid users falling in the age group of 18 to 24 will not be able to avail the same.

Vodafone says, on its website, that when its prepaid subscribers between the age of 18 and 24, purchase Amazon Prime subscription, they will get 50 percent discount on the total price. Vodafone already offers Prime subscription for free to its postpaid subscribers who have plans starting at Rs 399. The Prime subscription costs Rs 129 per month but annual subscription is discounted to Rs 999. Vodafone’s Amazon Prime for Youth should make the annual subscription available to young prepaid users at around Rs 499.

Amazon Prime Membership: What do you get

Amazon’s Prime membership is a service where customers get access to a number of features at discounted rate. The key reason to get Prime membership has always been free one day and two day delivery on orders fulfilled by Amazon. One-day delivery generally costs Rs 100 when you want to get a product dispatched immediately. Apart from fast delivery, Amazon Prime also gives access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and early preview to deals during Amazon’s Prime day and Great Indian sale.

How to get Amazon Prime for Youth with Vodafone

Vodafone has detailed that in order to avail this offer, its prepaid subscribers must first fulfill the age criteria. Secondly, they must download the My Vodafone app and tap on the banner that will be seen on the front screen of the application. According to TelecomTalk, if you are already an Amazon Prime member then you will not be able to avail the offer.

  Published Date: March 20, 2019 9:14 AM IST

