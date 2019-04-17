comscore
  • Home
  • News
  • Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer benefits worth up to Rs 16,000: All you need to know
News

Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer benefits worth up to Rs 16,000: All you need to know

News

Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer benefits like unlimited free calling, unlimited roaming and data rollover among others. The telco is also offering benefits worth up to Rs 16,000, including access to streaming services and more.

  • Published: April 17, 2019 10:49 AM IST
vodafone-stock-image-bgr-india

As the price vs data war continues in the prepaid segment, telcos are also offering interesting offers on postpaid connections to make those plans more appealing. Opting for Vodafone RED postpaid plans, you can get benefits worth up to Rs 16,000, which includes access to streaming services, iPhone exchange offer, mobile protection plan and more. All plans come with unlimited local and national calling, unlimited SMS and national roaming. Here’s everything you need to know about the extra benefits you get with Vodafone RED postpaid plans.

Vodafone RED 399

This is the most affordable postpaid plan from Vodafone priced at Rs 399. Besides unlimited calling and 40GB data, the plan also includes access to Vodafone Play for 12 months worth Rs 499, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 for a year. In total, you get benefits worth Rs 1,498.

Watch: Samsung Galaxy Fold First Look

Vodafone RED 499

It is the popular plan that offers 75GB data, unlimited local and national calling, and more. In terms of benefits, you get Vodafone Play and ZEE5 access, Amazon Prime membership, along with mobile protection plan priced at Rs 3,000, making total benefits of Rs 4,498. The mobile device protection plan covers accidental damage and mobile theft. To activate it, you can download Vodafone Mobile Shield app from the Play Store or iOS App Store.

Best postpaid mobile plans under Rs 500 from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel and BSNL in April 2019

Also Read

Best postpaid mobile plans under Rs 500 from Reliance Jio, Vodafone, Airtel and BSNL in April 2019

Vodafone RED 649

This plan will particularly be helpful to iPhone users who upgrade their phones quite often. The plan offers unlimited calling and 90GB data benefit, along with Amazon Prime, Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscription. There is also iPhone forever program worth Rs 10,000, making total benefit of Rs 11,498.

Vodafone Rs 649 postpaid plan: Offers 90GB data, iPhone upgrade program and more

Also Read

Vodafone Rs 649 postpaid plan: Offers 90GB data, iPhone upgrade program and more

So, if you happen to accidentally drop your iPhone, replacing the display, panel and anything else that got damaged would cost about Rs 15,000 or more. However, with the iPhone Forever program, you can get your iPhone repaired or replaced by paying a service handling fee of Rs 2,000 + GST. Further there are buyback offers too, where you can replace your existing iPhone for a new iPhone. Eligible models for replacement, upgrade and repair include iPhone 5S and above, that have been purchased from authorized retailer and under 18 months.

Vodafone RED 999, 1,299

Both these plans offer benefits worth Rs 15,498 which includes Amazon Prime, Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscription along with iPhone forever offer. You also get mobile protection plan, and Netflix subscription worth Rs 1,000 free for two months. The RED 999 plan offers 100GB data, whereas the Rs 1,299 plan comes with 125GB data.

Vodafone now offers free Zomato Gold subscription with its postpaid plans worth more than Rs 499

Also Read

Vodafone now offers free Zomato Gold subscription with its postpaid plans worth more than Rs 499

Vodafone RED 1,999

Lastly, you have the Vodafone RED Rs 1,999 plan which offers benefits worth 15,998. You get mobile protection and iPhone forever plan, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and Vodafone Play subscription as a part of the package. You also net Netflix subscription worth Rs 1,500 free for three months. The plan also includes 200GB data along with data rollover option up to 500GB.

  • Published Date: April 17, 2019 10:49 AM IST

Editor's Pick

Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon
News
Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon
Vivo Y17 specifications leak online

News

Vivo Y17 specifications leak online

Apple iOS 13: Everything that we know till now

News

Apple iOS 13: Everything that we know till now

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro on sale today via Flipkart

News

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro on sale today via Flipkart

Most Popular

Huawei P30 Pro Review

Samsung Galaxy A70 First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A80 First Impressions

Huawei P30 Pro camera review

Huawei P30 Lite First Impressions

Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer benefits worth up to Rs 16,000

Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon

Vivo Y17 specifications leak online

Apple iOS 13: Everything that we know till now

Apple and Qualcomm bury the hatchet in royalties battle royal

OMG! Gmail turns 15 - my tryst with what’s the default setting for many

Treating users' data with respect is the best business model in 2019

Qualcomm says 100-megapixel mobile image sensors coming this year

Five things you should do to protect mobile data and privacy from any security threat

Intel 5G modem powered devices will arrive in first half of 2020: Jonathan Wood

Related Topics

Related Stories

Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer benefits worth up to Rs 16,000

News

Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer benefits worth up to Rs 16,000
Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data

News

Vodafone introduces Rs 16 prepaid recharge with 1GB data
Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250

News

Best prepaid mobile plans under Rs 250
Best postpaid mobile plans under Rs 500 for April 2019

News

Best postpaid mobile plans under Rs 500 for April 2019
Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 100

News

Reliance Jio vs Vodafone vs Airtel: Best prepaid plans under Rs 100

हिंदी समाचार

250 रुपये से कम में Airtel, Vodafone और Reliance Jio के ये हैं बेस्ट रिचार्ज प्लान, अनलिमिटेड कॉलिंग के साथ डाटा का उठाएं बेनिफिट

Oneplus 7 के CAD रेंडर्स हुए लीक, नहीं होगा पॉप-सेल्फी कैमरा और ट्रिपल कैमरा सेटअप!

Realme 3 Pro: Flipkart पर फास्ट चार्जिंग टेक्नोलॉजी के साथ रियलमी का लैंडिग पेज हुआ लाइव

आज होगा ट्रिपल कैमरे वाला Honor 20i लॉन्च, ऐसे देखें इवेंट को लाइव और जानें क्या होगी स्पेसिफिकेशंस

Redmi Note 7 Pro और Redmi Note 7 स्मार्टफोन को आज एक बार फिर खरीदने का मिलेगा मौका

News

Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon
News
Whatsapp may unveil block chat screenshots feature soon
Vivo Y17 specifications leak online

News

Vivo Y17 specifications leak online
Apple iOS 13: Everything that we know till now

News

Apple iOS 13: Everything that we know till now
Apple and Qualcomm bury the hatchet in royalties battle royal

News

Apple and Qualcomm bury the hatchet in royalties battle royal
Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company

News

Xiaomi Redmi 6, Redmi 6A Android 9 Pie update suspended by the company