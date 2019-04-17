Vodafone RED postpaid plans offer benefits worth up to Rs 16,000: All you need to know

As the price vs data war continues in the prepaid segment, telcos are also offering interesting offers on postpaid connections to make those plans more appealing. Opting for Vodafone RED postpaid plans, you can get benefits worth up to Rs 16,000, which includes access to streaming services, iPhone exchange offer, mobile protection plan and more. All plans come with unlimited local and national calling, unlimited SMS and national roaming. Here’s everything you need to know about the extra benefits you get with Vodafone RED postpaid plans.

Vodafone RED 399

This is the most affordable postpaid plan from Vodafone priced at Rs 399. Besides unlimited calling and 40GB data, the plan also includes access to Vodafone Play for 12 months worth Rs 499, ZEE5 and Amazon Prime membership worth Rs 999 for a year. In total, you get benefits worth Rs 1,498.

Vodafone RED 499

It is the popular plan that offers 75GB data, unlimited local and national calling, and more. In terms of benefits, you get Vodafone Play and ZEE5 access, Amazon Prime membership, along with mobile protection plan priced at Rs 3,000, making total benefits of Rs 4,498. The mobile device protection plan covers accidental damage and mobile theft. To activate it, you can download Vodafone Mobile Shield app from the Play Store or iOS App Store.

Vodafone RED 649

This plan will particularly be helpful to iPhone users who upgrade their phones quite often. The plan offers unlimited calling and 90GB data benefit, along with Amazon Prime, Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscription. There is also iPhone forever program worth Rs 10,000, making total benefit of Rs 11,498.

So, if you happen to accidentally drop your iPhone, replacing the display, panel and anything else that got damaged would cost about Rs 15,000 or more. However, with the iPhone Forever program, you can get your iPhone repaired or replaced by paying a service handling fee of Rs 2,000 + GST. Further there are buyback offers too, where you can replace your existing iPhone for a new iPhone. Eligible models for replacement, upgrade and repair include iPhone 5S and above, that have been purchased from authorized retailer and under 18 months.

Vodafone RED 999, 1,299

Both these plans offer benefits worth Rs 15,498 which includes Amazon Prime, Vodafone Play and ZEE5 subscription along with iPhone forever offer. You also get mobile protection plan, and Netflix subscription worth Rs 1,000 free for two months. The RED 999 plan offers 100GB data, whereas the Rs 1,299 plan comes with 125GB data.

Vodafone RED 1,999

Lastly, you have the Vodafone RED Rs 1,999 plan which offers benefits worth 15,998. You get mobile protection and iPhone forever plan, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and Vodafone Play subscription as a part of the package. You also net Netflix subscription worth Rs 1,500 free for three months. The plan also includes 200GB data along with data rollover option up to 500GB.