Vodafone RED Together postpaid plans offer up to 5 connections, 200GB data and more

Vodafone has made some changes to its RED postpaid plans offering multiple connections as part of the plans. This means that Vodafone RED postpaid subscribers with these plans can avail benefits enjoyed by their family members. This new feature is similar to the add-on connection facility that Bharti Airtel provides with its postpaid plans where users can get one additional connection. Taking a look at the Vodafone RED Together postpaid page on the company’s website, we can spot that Vodafone has listed three plans under the Vodafone Red Together postpaid plans for the family. These plans include the Rs 598 plan, the Rs 749 plan and the Rs 999.

However, according to the official press release from Vodafone, we realize that the multiple connection offer is also available on the Vodafone RED Rs 899 plan. According to the details, with the Rs 598 Vodafone RED plan, the subscriber can get one additional connection where the second user will get 30GB 4G or 3G data allowance in addition to the 50GB allowance that the plan offers in the first place. The second plan as part of the announcement is the Rs 749 Vodafone RED plan where the user can get two additional connections with a 30GB data allowance for each new user in addition to the 60GB data present for the primary user.

According to the announcement, subscribers of the Rs 899 Vodafone RED postpaid plan can get three additional connections with a 30GB data allowance for each additional subscription apart from the 70GB data for the primary user. Last but not least, Vodafone subscribers can get four additional connections with 30GB data allowance per account apart from the 80GB allowance for the primary account. All these plans will get unlimited local, STD, and national roaming calls. Talking about the data allowance, Vodafone will also offer data roll-over facility along with 1 year Amazon Prime subscription for free.

Subscribers of these plans will also get free access to Live TV, premium content on ZEE5, Sony LIV, Shemaroo, Hoi Choi, Sun NXT, and Alt Balaji. In fact, Vodafone will also offer a free mobile shield to subscribers of these plans so that they can protect their smartphones against any liquid or physical damage for the primary member.