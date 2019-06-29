The telecom landscape in India has completely changed in the past two years. Data has become dirt cheap, voice calls are almost free, and national roaming is free as well. This makes it the best time to be a mobile phone user in India. Prepaid users have a range of attractive plans, while postpaid users haven’t benefited much. Vodafone aims to change that with RED Together postpaid plans.

If your household has 2-5 mobile users, the Vodafone RED Together postpaid plans can drastically help you reduce your monthly bills by up to 80 percent. You will be able to add up to five family members to the plan with each getting voice and data benefits.

Now, one would ask why switch to postpaid when there are cheaper prepaid plans available out there. Yes, valid question. On an average, let’s assume that there are four connections in a household, with each user making a prepaid recharge of Rs 199 or Rs 229. Some users may also make minimum recharge with lower benefits. But the tricky part here is, each connection has a different recharge date, different plan benefits, and more. With RED Together, the total amount will be billed to a single user. Also, all additional users will get the same benefits.

Do note, to avail the RED Together plan, all users should be postpaid subscribers. If someone is a prepaid user, they will have to switch to postpaid. Once that is done, the primary user has to give a call to the customer care and ask to add users to the plan. Here’s everything you need to know about the Vodafone RED Together plans.

Vodafone RED Together Rs 598 plan

The monthly rental for this plan will be Rs 598 (+ taxes). It allows for a maximum of two connections, which brings down the cost per connection to around Rs 300. As a part of the package, you get unlimited local and national calling, and unlimited national roaming. The primary user gets 50GB monthly data, and the secondary user gets 30GB data. Data rollover benefit is also applicable here – the primary user gets up to 200GB, whereas the secondary user gets up to 50GB. This is applicable for all Vodafone RED Together plans.

Vodafone RED Together Rs 749 plan

Under this plan, you pay a monthly rental of Rs 749 (+taxes) and you can add a total of up to 3 users. The unlimited calling and national roaming benefits remain the same for the plan. In terms of data, the primary user gets 60GB, whereas the secondary users get 30GB each.

Vodafone RED Together Rs 899 plan

You will be charged Rs 899 per month (+ taxes), and you can add up to 4 users to the plan. Under this plan, the primary user gets 70GB data per month, whereas the family members get 30GB each.

Vodafone RED Together Rs 999 plan

If you have around 5 users, the Rs 999 plan (+ taxes) is the best-suited. The primary user gets 80GB monthly data, whereas the family members get 30GB each. If you check the effective cost per connection, it comes to around Rs 200. The is up to 80 percent saving.

Other benefits

Vodafone is also bundling complimentary 1 year Amazon Prime membership at no extra cost. This means, you can watch latest movies, TV shows, listen to music and also get free two-day shipping. Vodafone is also offering free access to Vodafone Play and ZEE5 content. The primary member also gets Free Mobile Shield, a smartphone protection plan against liquid and physical damage. If you calculate, you get benefits worth Rs 5,479.

Vodafone RED Together Plans Monthly rental Rs 598 Rs 749 Rs 899 Rs 999 Number of connections 2 3 4 5 Data (primary user) 50GB 60GB 70GB 80GB Data (each family member) 30GB 30GB 30GB 30GB Calling – Local/STD/National Roaming Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited Unlimited