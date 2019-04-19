comscore
Vodafone reveals Rs 999 combo prepaid recharge plan with unlimited calls, one year validity and more

Considering that the new Rs 999 prepaid recharge plan by Vodafone only comes with 12GB data for a year, it is safe to assume that this is not the right for users who actively use the internet.

Telecom giant Vodafone has just launched a new prepaid recharge plan worth Rs 999 for its subscribers in India. As part of the newly launched plan, the company is offering one year of validity, unlimited calling, and 12GB of 4G or 3G data. In addition to unlimited calling, the plan also offers free roaming for its users in the country. Talking about other details, this plan is only available for users with prepaid plans so postpaid plan users are out of luck. Most of the benefits are part of this plan including unlimited calls and SMS messages will be available for a period of 365 days.

The information about the plan was initially spotted by TelecomTalk. It is worth noting that the plan does not come with any talk time, which means that users will have to rely on other plans for that. The report also noted that Vodafone seems to be taking on the existing Rs 998 prepaid plan that Airtel is offering its users. Comparing both the plans, the benefits offered by the Rs 998 Airtel prepaid plan are similar to the new Rs 999 plan by Vodafone.

Considering that the plan only comes with 12GB data for a year, it is safe to assume that this is not the right one for users who actively use the internet and need to perform video and music streaming duties. On the contrary, it seems to be primed towards users who spend their time making regular phone calls.

People interested in getting more data allowance should opt for a different long term plan where they can get about 1GB data per day. The report also noted that the plan is currently only available in the Punjab circle though it is likely to be available in more circles in coming months if not weeks. This new plan comes days after the company launched its Rs 16 “Filmy Recharge” for users who want internet access for a day at cheap prices.

